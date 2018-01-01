Finding Balance

Why This Top Chef Meditates Every Morning
Why This Top Chef Meditates Every Morning

Eric Ripert, part owner of a three Michelin-starred restaurant, shares the morning routine that gives him the energy and mindset for success.
Carolyn Sun | 15+ min read
The Esquire Guy on the Proper Way to Energize a Meeting
The Esquire Guy on the Proper Way to Energize a Meeting

Too much energy, and you come off as a SpongeBob-like freak. Not enough, and you come off as a Squidward-like bore.
Ross McCammon
As a Student Entrepreneur, Expect Crunch Time All the Time
As a Student Entrepreneur, Expect Crunch Time All the Time

Starting a business while still in school can be incredibly rewarding, yet also shockingly draining. Here are seven truths about entrepreneurship that CollegeTrep Karim Abouelnaga wish he knew earlier.
Karim Abouelnaga | 4 min read
6 Tips for Making It Work as a Part-Time Entrepreneur
6 Tips for Making It Work as a Part-Time Entrepreneur

When starting up, easing your way into entrepreneurship can pay off down the road. Here are some ideas for making that transition bearable.
Matthew Toren | 4 min read
