Grammar

Feeling Inadequate With Your Writing? Follow These 9 Tips.
Writing

Feeling Inadequate With Your Writing? Follow These 9 Tips.

The first step to better writing is reading.
Chelsea Berler | 7 min read
7 Ways Every Entrepreneur Can Become a Better Writer
Writing

7 Ways Every Entrepreneur Can Become a Better Writer

Talking a good game makes you popular, writing a good story makes you respected.
Dan Dowling | 8 min read
Bad Email Grammar Ain't Good for Getting You a Job or a Date
Grammar

Bad Email Grammar Ain't Good for Getting You a Job or a Date

Whether it is the cover letter for your resume or your profile on a dating site, people are judging how you wrote it before they consider what you said.
John Boitnott | 7 min read
'I Feel Like' Is the Newest Controversial Phrase You Should Avoid
Communication Strategies

'I Feel Like' Is the Newest Controversial Phrase You Should Avoid

A recent New York Times op-ed ordered people to stop saying 'I Feel Like.' Here are some other common utterances to consider banning as well.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
Don't Embarrass Yourself Saying These 12 Commonly Misstated Phrases
Grammar

Don't Embarrass Yourself Saying These 12 Commonly Misstated Phrases

The easiest way to sound very smart is to not repeat the dumb things everybody else says all the time.
John Rampton | 6 min read
Tricks to Help You Spell Unfamiliar Words (Infographic)
Writing

Tricks to Help You Spell Unfamiliar Words (Infographic)

The last thing you want to do is send an email or publish a blog post filled with grammatical errors.
Jonathan Long | 1 min read
4 Apps That Can Make You a Better Writer
Writing

4 Apps That Can Make You a Better Writer

Writing well isn't easy, but there are some apps that can make your work simpler.
Kaleigh Moore | 3 min read
6 Grammatical Errors That Need to Stop Now
Writing

6 Grammatical Errors That Need to Stop Now

Want people to take you seriously as a professional? Then don't write a message that looks like a text from a high school student.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read
