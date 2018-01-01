Gun control

Anger Management

Forget Road Rage. This Guy Shot Up His Computer and Said It Was 'Glorious.'

'Angels sung on high,' 37-year-old Lucas Hinch said.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
Social Responsibility

Does Social Responsibility Hurt a Company's Bottom Line?

For better returns, should you invest in businesses engaged in social responsibility, or those on the opposite end of the spectrum?
Rob Reuteman | 14 min read
Public Relations

Are Gun Bans the Right Political Move for Brands?

Target's recent decision to ban guns along with other brands, such as Starbucks, Chili's and Sonic, brings with it impassioned reactions from both sides of the issue.
Beki Winchel | 4 min read
Company Culture

Open Carry Controversy: Businesses' New Rock and a Hard Place

Before your company takes a side on a controversial issue, consider these three things.
Peter Gasca | 4 min read
Gun control

Target Joins the List of Stores Asking Customers to Keep Guns Out

Following open carry demonstrations, Target has joined a host of other chains in 'respectfully requesting' that customers to leave their guns at home.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Gun control

Playing With Fire? Oklahoma City Shooting Range Granted Liquor License

Though it may sound like a precarious pairing, guns and alcohol will be kept strictly separate, the facility's owners vow.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Inventions

Oklahoma Company Creates Bulletproof Blanket to Protect Kids During School Shootings

The backpack-like bulletproof shield may represent one of the most tragically apropos inventions of our time.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Innovation

Is America Too 'Safe' for Innovation? Or Will Driverless Cars Ever Have Their Day?

The new technology could make auto accidents history and lower insurance bills. Yet lobbyists and politicians may champion individualism and resist a ban of traditional vehicles.
Charles Rich | 7 min read
Franchises

Starbucks CEO Asks Customers Not to Bring Guns Into Stores

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz wrote an open letter to customers saying the presence of weapons in its stores is 'unsettling and upsetting' to too many of its customers.
Ray Hennessey | 2 min read
