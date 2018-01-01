Gun control
Anger Management
Forget Road Rage. This Guy Shot Up His Computer and Said It Was 'Glorious.'
'Angels sung on high,' 37-year-old Lucas Hinch said.
Social Responsibility
Does Social Responsibility Hurt a Company's Bottom Line?
For better returns, should you invest in businesses engaged in social responsibility, or those on the opposite end of the spectrum?
Public Relations
Are Gun Bans the Right Political Move for Brands?
Target's recent decision to ban guns along with other brands, such as Starbucks, Chili's and Sonic, brings with it impassioned reactions from both sides of the issue.
Company Culture
Open Carry Controversy: Businesses' New Rock and a Hard Place
Before your company takes a side on a controversial issue, consider these three things.
Gun control
Target Joins the List of Stores Asking Customers to Keep Guns Out
Following open carry demonstrations, Target has joined a host of other chains in 'respectfully requesting' that customers to leave their guns at home.
Gun control
Playing With Fire? Oklahoma City Shooting Range Granted Liquor License
Though it may sound like a precarious pairing, guns and alcohol will be kept strictly separate, the facility's owners vow.
Inventions
Oklahoma Company Creates Bulletproof Blanket to Protect Kids During School Shootings
The backpack-like bulletproof shield may represent one of the most tragically apropos inventions of our time.
Innovation
Is America Too 'Safe' for Innovation? Or Will Driverless Cars Ever Have Their Day?
The new technology could make auto accidents history and lower insurance bills. Yet lobbyists and politicians may champion individualism and resist a ban of traditional vehicles.
Franchises
Starbucks CEO Asks Customers Not to Bring Guns Into Stores
Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz wrote an open letter to customers saying the presence of weapons in its stores is 'unsettling and upsetting' to too many of its customers.