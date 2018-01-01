Harvard University

What the 38th Wealthiest American Did When Harvard Rejected Him
Billionaires

What the 38th Wealthiest American Did When Harvard Rejected Him

'Well, I'm not good with defeat,' explains billionaire Stephen Schwarzman, who is now one of the richest men in private equity.
Lucinda Shen | 3 min read
The Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs 2016
Top Colleges

The Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs 2016

These are the best graduate programs in the country, according to the Princeton Review's rankings.
The Princeton Review Staff | 15+ min read
Part Incubator, Part Private Club, Blade Wants to Electrify Boston's Buzzy Startup Scene
Boston

Part Incubator, Part Private Club, Blade Wants to Electrify Boston's Buzzy Startup Scene

Kayak founder Paul English is seeking to electrify Boston's startup scene with his new venture, Blade.
Geoff Weiss | 6 min read
Why This Teen Was Accepted Into All 8 Ivy League Universities
Education

Why This Teen Was Accepted Into All 8 Ivy League Universities

Seventeen-year-old high school senior Kwasi Enin pulled off a collegiate hat trick several times over.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Tired of Coffee? Try This Spray-On Caffeine Instead
Technology

Tired of Coffee? Try This Spray-On Caffeine Instead

The inventors claim that topically applied caffeine offers a consistent level of energy without the jolting buzz-then-crash that comes with drinking caffeinated drinks.
Lambeth Hochwald | 2 min read
Mind Control Technology, Elon Musk's James Bond Submarine and a Real-Life Bionic Man
Technology

Mind Control Technology, Elon Musk's James Bond Submarine and a Real-Life Bionic Man

A roundup of the 10 most interesting new technologies that make us scratch our heads and say, 'What the heck?'
Jason Fell
Harvard Is Actually Developing Mind Control Technology
Technology

Harvard Is Actually Developing Mind Control Technology

A recent experiment enabled a human to control the physical movements of a rat with little more than his thoughts.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Online Education for Young Entrepreneurs: Worth Your Time?
Growth Strategies

Online Education for Young Entrepreneurs: Worth Your Time?

For busy entrepreneurs, an online degree may be a just-right option. But definitely weigh your options carefully.
Lambeth Hochwald | 4 min read
