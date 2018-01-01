Home Care

A Franchisee Committed to Helping Seniors Stay in Their Homes

With a Right at Home franchise, Laura Greenway-Balnar found the perfect application for her gerontology nursing expertise.
Entrepreneur Staff | 7 min read
Why These Partners in Marriage Became Partners in Business

Home care is where their hearts are.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
Why Leeza Gibbons Just Bought a Senior Care Franchise

The former talk show host turned to senior care franchising after caring for her mother following her Alzheimer's diagnosis.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Franchise Players: Changing Careers to Provide Compassionate Caregiving

After her father's death, Jane Daume was inspired to become a franchisee for an in-home care business for seniors.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
5 Gadgets to Make Your Home a 'Smarter' Place

Your home Wi-Fi network can be used to keep your home safe, keep your plants alive and even keep up with what's in your fridge.
Emily Price | 4 min read
A New Take on Aging, From Silicon Valley

A senior home care franchise based in Palo Alto, Calif., and run by young staffers is looking to give its elderly clientele five-star treatment.
Sarah Max | 4 min read
How Rest Assured Is Filling a Niche in the Senior-Care Market

This Lafayette, Ind.-based company lets seniors and their families know that someone has their backs. Plus, other game-changers meeting the needs of older consumers.
Jason Daley | 3 min read
Senior Care Franchises Among the Fastest-Growing Systems

With the population aging, home-care outfits move quickly up the list of fastest-growing franchises.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
Top 10 Home Improvement Franchises

Whether you want to put your DIY skills to work or don a suit and sell your wares in a showroom, there's a home improvement franchise that'll fit your style.
