Homelessness

More From This Topic

These Wildly Successful Entrepreneurs Once Were Homeless
Success Stories

These Wildly Successful Entrepreneurs Once Were Homeless

Be inspired by these contemporary, real-life Horatio Alger stories of hard work and success.
John Rampton | 6 min read
Is it Responsible for a Homeless Single Parent to Launch a Business?
Entrepreneurs

Is it Responsible for a Homeless Single Parent to Launch a Business?

Entrepreneurs normally encourage people to stop at nothing to pursue their dreams. In this case, one entrepreneur isn't so sure.
Andrew Medal | 4 min read
How This Former Councilwoman Is Helping Vets and the Homeless Find Jobs
Job Creation

How This Former Councilwoman Is Helping Vets and the Homeless Find Jobs

A Los Angeles civil servant explains the challenges related to the work force today.
Lambeth Hochwald | 3 min read
Orphaned and Homeless, How This Self-Taught Techie Founded a Multi-Million Dollar Empire
Perseverance

Orphaned and Homeless, How This Self-Taught Techie Founded a Multi-Million Dollar Empire

Jason Wolfe's leading e-tail venture, GiftCards.com, took shape while he was living in his car and teaching himself to code with books checked out of the library.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
Entrepreneur's Nonprofit Rolls Out a Nontraditional Shelter for the Homeless
Starting a Business

Entrepreneur's Nonprofit Rolls Out a Nontraditional Shelter for the Homeless

EDAR offers mobile protection to give homeless people a roof as a low-cost alternative solution to a widespread community problem.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
Business Incubators for a Variety of Niches
Starting a Business

Business Incubators for a Variety of Niches

A growing number of specialized, market-specific business accelerators are helping entrepreneurs around the country get their businesses off the ground
Gwen Moran | 8 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.