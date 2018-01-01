IHOP

IHOP Flips its Name and a Man Gives Up $1 Million. Here are 3 Things to Know Today.

Get your fix in 60 seconds or less.
Conrad Martin | 1 min read
It's a day that's largely identified with IHOP, though other restaurants have gotten in on the action as well.
Chris Morris | 3 min read
Get that free short stack.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
At 27, Adenah Bayoh purchased a franchise. Today, her portfolio also includes $200 million in urban redevelopment projects. Here are some of her insights.
Carol Roth | 6 min read
Here's where to find food other than candy corn at a fiendishly good price this Halloween.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
An app creator is reportedly suing IHOP's parent company for copying his 'Pancake Pile' app.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
New York City's Department of Health created a new website to compare nutritional data for 66 chain restaurants. Here's six of the site's most surprising reveals.
Kate Taylor
For these businesses, Halloween is about more than trick or treating, with deals designed to pull costumed customers into restaurants.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
