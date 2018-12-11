Inspire Me

From $6 Million to $27 Million: The Woman Behind VC Firm Female Founders Fund Talks How to Pitch and Grow Your Business
Inspire Me

From $6 Million to $27 Million: The Woman Behind VC Firm Female Founders Fund Talks How to Pitch and Grow Your Business

Founding partner Anu Duggal shared her story on Entrepreneur's 'How Success Happens' podcast.
Hayden Field | 8 min read
How This Entrepreneur Recovered From Bankruptcy to Increase Her Profits More Than Tenfold
My Worst Moment

How This Entrepreneur Recovered From Bankruptcy to Increase Her Profits More Than Tenfold

During the Great Recession, Tracy Matthews was in debt $335,000. Here's what she did to dig herself out.
Tracy Matthews | 7 min read
The Co-Founder of This Celebrity-Favorite Subscription Box Shares Why Failure Is So Important for Success
Inspire Me

The Co-Founder of This Celebrity-Favorite Subscription Box Shares Why Failure Is So Important for Success

FabFitFun's Katie Kitchens reveals what keeps her going during tough moments.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
How Women Entrepreneurs in This Rural Peru Community Work Together to Build a Stronger Business
Women Entrepreneurs

How Women Entrepreneurs in This Rural Peru Community Work Together to Build a Stronger Business

To provide support for their entire community, these female founders must collaborate, rather than compete.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
This Founder Explains Why Self-Care Must Be a Priority When You Have Big Goals
Inspire Me Series

This Founder Explains Why Self-Care Must Be a Priority When You Have Big Goals

Shape House founder Sophie Chiche says you can't forget to put yourself first.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
After Completely Freezing During a Pitch Competition, These Co-Founders Stayed Up All Night Preparing for a Second Chance
My Worst Moment

After Completely Freezing During a Pitch Competition, These Co-Founders Stayed Up All Night Preparing for a Second Chance

Sunny Bonnell and Ashleigh Hansberger told stories for clients of their branding and digital agency, Motto. But they came up short when it was time to tell their own.
Sunny Bonnell & Ashleigh Hansberger | 5 min read
These First-Time Founders Share What Gave Them The Inspiration to Take the Plunge
Inspire Me Series

These First-Time Founders Share What Gave Them The Inspiration to Take the Plunge

Agency owners Yadira Harrison and Shannon Jones say their mantra is 'what's the best that can happen?'
Nina Zipkin | 8 min read
This Broadway Actress Left a Safe Wall Street Gig to Pursue Her Dream. Now, She's Starring in 'Wicked.'
Project Grow

This Broadway Actress Left a Safe Wall Street Gig to Pursue Her Dream. Now, She's Starring in 'Wicked.'

Jessica Vosk shared her origin story, networking tips and advice for taking a leap towards your passion in a recent episode of Entrepreneur's 'How Success Happens' podcast.
Hayden Field | 11 min read
She Had to Fire 35 People on Her Second Day on the Job. Here's How She Handled It -- and Her Advice for Rebuilding Trust.
My Worst Moment

She Had to Fire 35 People on Her Second Day on the Job. Here's How She Handled It -- and Her Advice for Rebuilding Trust.

Efrat Ravid, currently chief marketing officer at ContentSquare, remembers her worst moment in a previous role and how she turned things around.
Efrat Ravid | 5 min read
This VC Went From Representing Huge Artists to Funding Women- and Minority-Led Startups
Success Stories

This VC Went From Representing Huge Artists to Funding Women- and Minority-Led Startups

Monique Idlett-Mosley is working to change the narrative around success.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
