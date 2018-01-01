Justin Bieber

Twitter Reportedly in Talks to Acquire Shots, the Bieber-Backed Selfie App
Acquisitions

Twitter Reportedly in Talks to Acquire Shots, the Bieber-Backed Selfie App

This could be the acquisition Twitter's CFO accidentally tweeted about on Monday.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
From Oprah to the Kardashians: 6 Celebrity-Inspired Business Lessons
Celebrities

From Oprah to the Kardashians: 6 Celebrity-Inspired Business Lessons

Today's celebrities aren't just entertainers, they are brands and businesses. And entrepreneurs can learn from their mistakes and successes.
Carol Roth | 4 min read
Universal Music Looking for Next Big YouTube Star With New Record Label
Music

Universal Music Looking for Next Big YouTube Star With New Record Label

The venture signals that YouTube stars with palpable buzz and inbuilt fan bases have become increasingly enticing to the world's biggest music corporations.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Are Celebrity Investors Worth the Hype?
Marketing

Are Celebrity Investors Worth the Hype?

Brands have paraded A-listers out front as spokespeople for ages, but in recent years they've been joining as investors. Here, we examine when it works and what entrepreneurs should keep in mind as they team up with celebs.
Kristin Luna | 5 min read
Justin Bieber Gets a Case of Startup Fever
Marketing

Justin Bieber Gets a Case of Startup Fever

The 19-year-old pop star reportedly led a $1.1 million seed round for a new social network called Shots of Me.
Lyneka Little | 2 min read
What You Can Learn From Justin Bieber About Marketing on Twitter
Marketing

What You Can Learn From Justin Bieber About Marketing on Twitter

Three lessons from the teen pop sensation's Twitter strategy.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Guy Kawasaki on Why He's a Justin Bieber Fan
Marketing

Guy Kawasaki on Why He's a Justin Bieber Fan

The business guru talks about the power of marketing to influencers and how he'll do anything for his young daughter.
