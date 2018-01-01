Justin Bieber
More From This Topic
Acquisitions
Twitter Reportedly in Talks to Acquire Shots, the Bieber-Backed Selfie App
This could be the acquisition Twitter's CFO accidentally tweeted about on Monday.
Celebrities
From Oprah to the Kardashians: 6 Celebrity-Inspired Business Lessons
Today's celebrities aren't just entertainers, they are brands and businesses. And entrepreneurs can learn from their mistakes and successes.
Music
Universal Music Looking for Next Big YouTube Star With New Record Label
The venture signals that YouTube stars with palpable buzz and inbuilt fan bases have become increasingly enticing to the world's biggest music corporations.
Marketing
Are Celebrity Investors Worth the Hype?
Brands have paraded A-listers out front as spokespeople for ages, but in recent years they've been joining as investors. Here, we examine when it works and what entrepreneurs should keep in mind as they team up with celebs.
Marketing
Justin Bieber Gets a Case of Startup Fever
The 19-year-old pop star reportedly led a $1.1 million seed round for a new social network called Shots of Me.
Marketing
What You Can Learn From Justin Bieber About Marketing on Twitter
Three lessons from the teen pop sensation's Twitter strategy.
Marketing
Guy Kawasaki on Why He's a Justin Bieber Fan
The business guru talks about the power of marketing to influencers and how he'll do anything for his young daughter.