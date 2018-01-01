Patagonia
Branding
3 Considerations You Must Think Through Before Taking a Political Position as a Brand
It is becoming harder for brands to stay neutral in our hyper-political times.
More From This Topic
Starting a Business
Social Entrepreneurship Tips from Annie's, Patagonia and Fund Good Jobs
Going into business doesn't require sacrificing your ideals. Here are three lessons we learned about doing good and doing well.
Ready for Anything
Huh? One Retailer Says Don't Buy Our Stuff on Black Friday
Black Friday is when most people entice customers to buy more, more and more. One clothing retailer is doing the complete opposite.
Technology
10 Stories From the Web to Know About This Week
At CGI, students offer edible bugs, YouTube grants super commenting powers, lessons from MIT's Comedy Hack Day, Thrillist's founders tell their startup story. This week's notable news and tantalizing tidbits for entrepreneurs:
Leadership
Finding Success by Putting Company Culture First
As the economy recovers, will your employees want to stick around? Learn from the examples set by Patagonia, Google and Zappos.