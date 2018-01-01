Patagonia

Social Entrepreneurship Tips from Annie's, Patagonia and Fund Good Jobs
Starting a Business

Social Entrepreneurship Tips from Annie's, Patagonia and Fund Good Jobs

Going into business doesn't require sacrificing your ideals. Here are three lessons we learned about doing good and doing well.
Nikhil Arora | 4 min read
Huh? One Retailer Says Don't Buy Our Stuff on Black Friday
Ready for Anything

Huh? One Retailer Says Don't Buy Our Stuff on Black Friday

Black Friday is when most people entice customers to buy more, more and more. One clothing retailer is doing the complete opposite.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
10 Stories From the Web to Know About This Week
Technology

10 Stories From the Web to Know About This Week

At CGI, students offer edible bugs, YouTube grants super commenting powers, lessons from MIT's Comedy Hack Day, Thrillist's founders tell their startup story. This week's notable news and tantalizing tidbits for entrepreneurs:
Brad Crescenzo | 3 min read
Finding Success by Putting Company Culture First
Leadership

Finding Success by Putting Company Culture First

As the economy recovers, will your employees want to stick around? Learn from the examples set by Patagonia, Google and Zappos.
Diana Ransom | 5 min read
