Quickbooks

Facebook to Host 5 'Boot Camps' This Summer to Woo Small Businesses
Social Media

Facebook to Host 5 'Boot Camps' This Summer to Woo Small Businesses

The social media giant is joining forces with Intuit, LegalZoom and Square in a cross-country bid to boost SMB success -- and the ad dollars SMBs spend on Facebook.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
QuickBooks Adds New Features to Speed Up Payment Processing
Payments

QuickBooks Adds New Features to Speed Up Payment Processing

Intuit announced new QuickBooks features that aim to accelerate and simplify paperless payments.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Are You (Finally) Ready to Do Your Taxes Online?
Taxes

Are You (Finally) Ready to Do Your Taxes Online?

GoDaddy reveals that half of small companies still do taxes by hand and offers advice on how to go digital.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Xero Raises Additional $150 Million, Challenging Intuit
Technology

Xero Raises Additional $150 Million, Challenging Intuit

Is your accounting software beautiful? New Zealand-based Xero thinks it should be.
Adam Toren
Intuit Partners With Square for Easy Accounting Integration
Finance

Intuit Partners With Square for Easy Accounting Integration

New service can save business owners the time and hassle of manually feeding accounting data into QuickBooks.
Jason Fell | 1 min read
Intuit Updates QuickBooks Online Accounting Tool With Customizable Features Aimed at Small Businesses
Finance

Intuit Updates QuickBooks Online Accounting Tool With Customizable Features Aimed at Small Businesses

The popular web-based program now supports payment and payroll integration, and CRM services.
Benjamin Kabin | 3 min read
13 Business Apps for Busy Entrepreneurs (Infographic)
Technology

13 Business Apps for Busy Entrepreneurs (Infographic)

From financial management to customer support, manage your business from anywhere with the help of these mobile apps.
Michael Sebastian | 1 min read
10 Essential Steps for Getting Started With QuickBooks Accounting Tools
Technology

10 Essential Steps for Getting Started With QuickBooks Accounting Tools

Follow these tips for using the popular accounting software right.
Jonathan Blum and Alex Dalenberg | 6 min read
A Look at the Best Online Accounting Tools

A Look at the Best Online Accounting Tools

Small-business accounting is moving online, where it's becoming cheaper, more powerful--and a lot more confusing
Jonathan Blum | 3 min read
