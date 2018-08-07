Startup Advice
Startup Advice
3 Tips Any Entrepreneur Needs to Hear Before Launching a Startup
Don't hesistate to look to those around you for help.
More From This Topic
The Treps
The 8 Best Pieces of Business Advice I've Received In The Past 6 Months
Words of wisdom from business leaders.
Elevator Pitch
Watch: Why Even Prepared People Don't Always Get a 'Yes' From a Pitch
This week's episode of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch" shows the importance of visuals in any presentation.
Elevator Pitch
Watch: Sometimes Your Idea Is More Important Than How You Pitch It
On this week's episode of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch," contestants show why you should be genuine, professional and realistic.
Advice
Why the Best Advice Comes From People Who Have Failed
If you've never known adversity, you can't help others overcome their own.
Myths
3 Dangerous Entrepreneurial Myths You Need to Ignore
This terrible advice won't actually get you anywhere.
Tough Love Tuesday
Entrepreneur's Facebook Live Series Returns to Help You Take Your Side Hustle to the Next Level
Mark your calendars: Our free Facebook Live Series Returns September 19.
Entrepreneurs
3 Ways to Close the Deal Without Betting the Farm
You just landed a meeting with a large corporate target. Now land the account with money in the bank.
Older Entrepreneurs
Mid-Life Founders Aren't the Exception, They're the Rule
The average age of a successful entrepreneur is 39
Startup Advice
6 Entrepreneurs Share Million-Dollar Advice From Their Mentors
Highly successful entrepreneurs share the wisdom that took them to the next level.
Startup Advice
5 Lies the World Tells Entrepreneurs About How to Succeed
Hard work and persistence are not enough -- true success hinges on another factor (and it's not luck).