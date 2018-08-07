Startup Advice

The 8 Best Pieces of Business Advice I've Received In The Past 6 Months
The Treps

The 8 Best Pieces of Business Advice I've Received In The Past 6 Months

Words of wisdom from business leaders.
Yaniv Masjedi | 4 min read
Watch: Why Even Prepared People Don't Always Get a 'Yes' From a Pitch
Elevator Pitch

Watch: Why Even Prepared People Don't Always Get a 'Yes' From a Pitch

This week's episode of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch" shows the importance of visuals in any presentation.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Watch: Sometimes Your Idea Is More Important Than How You Pitch It
Elevator Pitch

Watch: Sometimes Your Idea Is More Important Than How You Pitch It

On this week's episode of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch," contestants show why you should be genuine, professional and realistic.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
Why the Best Advice Comes From People Who Have Failed
Advice

Why the Best Advice Comes From People Who Have Failed

If you've never known adversity, you can't help others overcome their own.
FounderMade | 2 min read
3 Dangerous Entrepreneurial Myths You Need to Ignore
Myths

3 Dangerous Entrepreneurial Myths You Need to Ignore

This terrible advice won't actually get you anywhere.
Kim Walsh Phillips | 5 min read
Entrepreneur's Facebook Live Series Returns to Help You Take Your Side Hustle to the Next Level
Tough Love Tuesday

Entrepreneur's Facebook Live Series Returns to Help You Take Your Side Hustle to the Next Level

Mark your calendars: Our free Facebook Live Series Returns September 19.
Andrea Huspeni | 4 min read
3 Ways to Close the Deal Without Betting the Farm
Entrepreneurs

3 Ways to Close the Deal Without Betting the Farm

You just landed a meeting with a large corporate target. Now land the account with money in the bank.
Candace Sjogren | 6 min read
Mid-Life Founders Aren't the Exception, They're the Rule
Older Entrepreneurs

Mid-Life Founders Aren't the Exception, They're the Rule

The average age of a successful entrepreneur is 39
Jeff Harbach | 2 min read
6 Entrepreneurs Share Million-Dollar Advice From Their Mentors
Startup Advice

6 Entrepreneurs Share Million-Dollar Advice From Their Mentors

Highly successful entrepreneurs share the wisdom that took them to the next level.
The Oracles | 8 min read
5 Lies the World Tells Entrepreneurs About How to Succeed
Startup Advice

5 Lies the World Tells Entrepreneurs About How to Succeed

Hard work and persistence are not enough -- true success hinges on another factor (and it's not luck).
Ron Shah | 6 min read
