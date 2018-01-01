Startup Help
Personal Assistant
Do You Need an Assistant, or Do You Just Have to Work Harder?
Examine your business strategy before you make a decision.
More From This Topic
Ready to Launch
Take This Final Exam to See If You Are Ready to Launch Your Startup
An entrepreneur devoted to a good idea is more likely to succeed than a hesitant entrepreneur with a great idea.
Mentorship
This Firm Offers Startups Mentorship For a Fee, Not an Equity Stake
Knowledge powerhouse GLG just turned the startup mentorship model on its head, but small potatoes need not apply. Here's the inside scoop.
Growth Strategies
3 Things Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Kindergarteners
Don't over-think it: Embrace your inner 5-year-old and go with your gut.
Starting a Business
Editor's Note: Entrepreneurs and Defining an Era
The vision and actions of entrepreneurs are changing the world. And you're a part of it.
Starting a Business
Mentor Notes
Finding a great mentor is crucial, but it takes a lot of legwork. Here are a few tips to get you started.
Starting a Business
Growing Up
Want to start an artistic business? A creative incubator could be just what you need to come out of your shell.
Starting a Business
Why Business Owners Need Angels
Get in touch with an angel, says one entrepreneurâ€”and we don't mean angel investorâ€”and you might find the help you need in starting and growing your business.
Starting a Business
Easy Does It?
Instant e-commerce storefronts are quick, but that doesn't mean they make your job easy.
Starting a Business
Peep Peep
In a business climate where the line between laying the golden egg and becoming poultry is a fine one, can an incubator provide the help you need?
Starting a Business
They Got Spirit, Yes, They Do
With the help of Students in Free Enterprise, these students at Flagler College started two businesses.