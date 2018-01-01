Virtual Office
Remote Workers
5 Ways to Work Remotely Without Being Overlooked
Use the phone and take every opportunity you get to meet in person.
Office Tech
Going Paperless Is Still in the Future at Many Businesses
Companies that thing document management systems are still too expensive don't know how much paper files cost.
Conference Calls
How to Make Your Conference Calls Run Flawlessly
Without face-to-face contact, it's difficult to manage the conversation, navigate complex issues or deal with difficult personalities in the group. The good news is there are specific techniques you can use to improve these calls.
Office Tech
Workers Without Borders: Managing the Remote Revolution
With more and more employees working virtually, here is how to manage your team in a cohesive manner.
Starting a Business
Co-Working NYC: An Inside Look at The Yard
In our co-working series, NYU students give us the skinny on hot spaces in NYC. Here, we take a look at Brooklyn's creative-tech space The Yard.