Virtual Office

Going Paperless Is Still in the Future at Many Businesses
Office Tech

Going Paperless Is Still in the Future at Many Businesses

Companies that thing document management systems are still too expensive don't know how much paper files cost.
Matt Peterson | 5 min read
How to Make Your Conference Calls Run Flawlessly
Conference Calls

How to Make Your Conference Calls Run Flawlessly

Without face-to-face contact, it's difficult to manage the conversation, navigate complex issues or deal with difficult personalities in the group. The good news is there are specific techniques you can use to improve these calls.
Dana Brownlee | 4 min read
Workers Without Borders: Managing the Remote Revolution
Office Tech

Workers Without Borders: Managing the Remote Revolution

With more and more employees working virtually, here is how to manage your team in a cohesive manner.
Anthony Smith | 4 min read
Co-Working NYC: An Inside Look at The Yard
Starting a Business

Co-Working NYC: An Inside Look at The Yard

In our co-working series, NYU students give us the skinny on hot spaces in NYC. Here, we take a look at Brooklyn's creative-tech space The Yard.
Casey Halter | 4 min read
