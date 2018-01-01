Web Development

5 Questions to Determine If You've Outgrown Your Web Hosting
Technology

Web Hosting isn't just a commodity. Find out if your web hosting is helping your business or holding it back.
Tony Messer | 8 min read
Who Watches the Watchmen?
Cloud Technology

Agentless IT technology does its job without sticking around longer than it's needed.
Ashley Leonard | 4 min read
7 Reasons You Should Redesign Your Small Business Website in WordPress
Building a Website

Don't get bogged down creating and maintaining a high-priced, one-of-a-kind site, just to have a web presence and host a blog.
Dan Scalco | 5 min read
Why Startups Shouldn't Rely Solely on Gig Marketplaces for Developers
App Developers

Beware of potential problems with intellectual property and lack of development continuity.
Eugene Vyborov | 5 min read
If You Don't Know 'UX' You're Overdue to Learn About It
User Experience

Brick-and-mortar businesses all have a distinct feel built around the customer experience. User experience is the same idea but for your website.
Derek Newton | 4 min read
14 Hot Web Design Trends From 2015
Web Design

The loudest content medium out there has finally learned how to be quiet with minimalist designs.
Danny Wong | 8 min read
Make a New Year's Resolution to Double Check Technology Decisions, Even If You're Kylie Jenner
Web Development

Avoid an app crash like the one that recently befell the Kylie Jenner makeup tutorial. Here are five web development mistakes startups can't afford to keep making in 2016.
Eugene Vyborov | 5 min read
7 Ways to Optimize Your WordPress Website
Wordpress

There are sound reasons why WordPress is the favored platform for DIY web development but some basic tweaks make it much better.
Brett Relander | 4 min read
Can a Software Development Company Be Your Co-Founder?
Co-founders

Can the two sides work together as partners, not as client and provider?
David Teten | 4 min read
These 25 Successful Startups Were Built With Outsourced Development
Startup Basics

There is a world of talent helping entrepreneurs afford their dreams here at home.
John Rampton | 5 min read
