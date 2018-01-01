Young Entrepreneurs
Trends
Understanding Youth Culture Is the Key to Success in 2019 and Beyond
Trendera founder Jane Buckingham urges entrepreneurs to prepare for the future by looking at what the youngest generation wants right now.
More From This Topic
How Success Happens Podcast
A Professional Bridesmaid Shares Her Secrets to Managing Stress and Forging Strong Relationships
Bridesmaid for Hire founder Jen Glantz says if you have an idea for something great, the best thing you can do is just start.
Entrepreneurs
Are Some People Born to Be Entrepreneurs?
Study shows certain childhood behaviors common among entrepreneurs.
Young Entrepreneurs
Combating Reverse Ageism as a Young Entrepreneur
When starting out in business as a young entrepreneur, your age is often a major obstacle to overcome.
Project Grow
This Company Finds Tough Problems In the World, Then Launches Startups to Solve Them
Kairos is a company that creates companies. And those companies have a mission: Solve the problems that really need solving.
Editor's Note
The Next Generation of Entrepreneurs Are Amazing. Let's Support Them!
We need to stop the division between 'older generation' and 'younger generation.' That holds both sides back.
Innovation
Strikeforce: Inside Silicon Valley's Most Unusual Apprenticeship
Futurist Peter Diamandis offers a deal to young entrepreneurs: Help him for two years, and maybe build the next billion-dollar company at the same time.
Project Grow
How This 13-Year-Old Entrepreneur Built a Multi-Million Dollar Candy Company
Between school, dance and hanging with friends, Alina Morse is running a national candy brand.
Young Entrepreneurs
Meet the New Bosses: How These Entrepreneurs Under 20 Are Changing Industries
The next generation isn't coming. It's already here. These are nine young entrepreneurs, including our September issue cover star, worth watching.
Young Entrepreneurs
7 Ways Younger Entrepreneurs Can Be Taken More Seriously
The new and unproven businessperson must develop credibility with investors and employees, suppliers and customers.