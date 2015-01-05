My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

5 Rules for Successful Meetings

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Rules for Successful Meetings
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
RXR Realty: Senior Director, Capital Markets
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Meetings. The word has almost become synonymous with wasting time. To quote Captain Kirk, “A meeting is an event at which the minutes are kept and the hours are lost.” Call a meeting and you could almost hear the collective groan from down the hall.

As an executive or a manager, if you are calling a meeting, here are five rules to ensure that your meeting does not end up wasting time, resources and money.

Related: 7 Secrets of the Most Productive Meetings

1. Before you schedule a meeting, justify it.

We are under the impression that meetings are, per se, productive. What if it were the opposite? What if meetings are mostly unproductive, and advisable only under specific conditions?

Before you call a meeting, justify it. Ask yourself, "What is my intended outcome? What am I trying to accomplish? Why do I need to put people in a room together?”

If you can not articulate the need for a meeting, don’t convene it. If you can, the process of articulation will enable you to sharpen your focus of what you want the meeting to accomplish and increase the chances of the meeting achieving your goals.

2. Invite players, not spectators.

We tend to over invite people to meetings. Just as we over “cc” people to emails, we assume it’s better to over-invite to a meeting then miss someone. That way of thinking may make sense for the annual holiday party, but it doesn’t for corporate meetings.

As a kid, I remember hearing a story about a village that wanted to honor their king with a barrel of wine. The townsmen mandated that everyone bring a pitcher of wine and collectively they will fill up the barrel. Each villager, assuming that everyone else would bring wine, filled his pitcher with water. The king received the gift only to find that the wine barrel consisted entirely of water.

The more people in a meeting, the less responsibility each person has. If each person does not feel necessary, they won't be as diligent to follow up on discussed items. They will assume that others will do it. By limiting ‘spectators’, you keep the meetings shorter, more engaging and easier to have effective follow up. In short, you get more wine.

Related: Want More Productive Meetings? Try Getting Rid of the Chairs.

3. Meetings should not fill allotted time, allot time to fulfill the meeting.

We tend to meet for blocks of time that fit neatly into our calendars. That is a backwards way of looking at time allocation. You don’t fit the meeting into the calendar; you use the calendar to capture the time needed for the meeting.

Meetings should go only as long as they need to accomplish the specified goal. When you schedule a meeting, ask yourself how long you would it will take to accomplish the intended outcomes. Plan the meeting for that time, even if not in blocks of hours, half hours or even tens of minutes. Schedule an 18-minute meeting if you feel that’s what you need. Should you accomplish your goals in a shorter time, adjourn earlier.

Most of the unproductive time comes when people feel like there is more time allocated than necessary. Show your colleagues you respect their time by allocating what you anticipate is necessary and then end early if the task was accomplished sooner.

4. You called it, you own it.

Whoever called the meeting, needs to be responsible to drive the agenda and keep the meeting focused and action oriented.

Many times, a meeting is called and there is a lack of clarity as to who is in charge. One person starts and then another chimes in and redirects the conversation. While everyone should be able to participate, only one person should be responsible for the overall flow of the meeting. The “owner” should begin with an agenda and take responsibility to shepherd the meeting along in an efficient manner. At the end, the owner should be the one to allocate, and record, the action items.

5. End with action steps.

Meetings are a place to talk, but talk is cheap unless it’s followed by action. At the end of every meeting, there should be an announcement of action items that emerged from the discussion.

Those actions items should be circulated to the group and then discussed at the beginning of the next meeting. Meeting participants should know what they should be doing and that there will be a time where their actions will be reviewed.

Meetings can be the most powerful tool in the success of your business. However, like any tool, you can only fully reap the benefits when you use it properly.

Related: For More Productive Meetings, Throw Out Your Conference Table

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Meetings

Why the Remote Meetings of the Future Will Be Face-to-Face

Meetings

Use This Simple Technology Tool You Already Have to Strengthen Relationships With Your Partners

Ready For Anything

I Find Only 4 Minutes of Any Meeting Are Actually Useful. Here's How to Know When You've Struck Meeting Gold.