My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mobile Ecommerce

Why Mobile Won't Kill Desktop Ecommerce

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why Mobile Won't Kill Desktop Ecommerce
Image credit: timothy muza | StockSnap.io
Guest Writer
Founder, Hubbion.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When it comes to ecommerce, mobile is picking up steam. A recent survey, conducted by the National Retail Federation, found that nearly 57 percent of online shopping traffic during this year's Black Friday season came from mobile phones. Meanwhile Walmart reported sales from mobile phones nearly doubled from 2014 to 2015.

While the debate over whether online shopping will kill brick-and-mortar stores has been around for a long time, do these latest statistics indicate that desktop ecommerce is itself in danger of becoming obsolete?

Not necessarily, according to Andy Wong, a partner at Kurt Salmon Digital. He says that while traffic from mobile phones to ecommerce sites is growing rapidly, it doesn’t necessarily translate into actual sales. Many of his clients see nearly 70 percent of their email opens happening over mobile. But in terms of actual conversions, mobile is growing pretty slowly.

On mobile, one of the biggest obstacles online retailers face is the checkout process, says Andrew Mavraganis, the co-owner of StoreYourBoard.com, an ecommerce site in the action sports space.

“It often takes too long and is too cumbersome for consumers to fill out their payment information and shipping address on a mobile phone,” he says. “For sites like ours, where customers aren't necessarily repeat customers with accounts and saved information, this can be a big deterrent to mobile ecommerce.”

Related: 3 Steps to Get Prospects Coming Back to Your Website

This presents an opportunity for horizontal retailers like Amazon that have a large percentage of repeat customers. Because they are able to access saved billing information, these retailers can make the checkout process more seamless on mobile and thus benefit from the surge in mobile ecommerce traffic. Andrew believes one of the larger players in the technology space such as Apple or Amazon will launch a service like Apple Pay for mobile commerce to streamline the checkout process on mobile, which can lead to higher conversions.

But when all is said and done, while mobile phones will play an increasingly crucial role in the purchasing process, they need not replace the desktop and laptop. Even if most customers never start making purchases on mobile, they will still use their smartphones to read promotional emails, visit websites, engaging on social media and read reviews.

As a savvy marketer, it important to focus on an omni-channel retail strategy instead of picking one platform over another. The buyer is technology agnostic, and so retailers should focus on creating a seamless purchasing experience over multiple platforms.

Related: 4 Challenges That Marketplace Businesses Face, and How to Overcome Them

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mobile Ecommerce

Why Mobile Won't Kill Desktop Ecommerce

Ecommerce

5 Ways Technology Is Changing Ecommerce

Ecommerce

How To Find Your Ecommerce Business Niche