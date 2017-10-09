8 Ways to Work Smarter and Improve Productivity

Get more done without working more hours.

October 9, 2017 5 min read

We all have the same amount of time in a day, and there is no way to get more of it. It doesn't matter how successful or wealthy one is -- we are all capped at 24 hours per day.

We have to subtract some for sleeping, eating, commuting and just living day-to-day lives -- the time left for entrepreneurial tasks is rarely enough. But, there is a way to maximize that time, and it involves working smarter -- not harder. Use the eight tips below and you will get more done in a shorter period of time.

1. Make sure you love what you do 100 percent.

This is pretty simple. When you absolutely love what you do, it doesn't feel like work. It sounds so cliché, but it's right on the money. I love what I do, and I wake up every morning excited for what is ahead. A late night or long travel day doesn't matter -- I jump up out of bed every morning without an alarm clock.

When you are truly passionate about what you are doing you remain laser focused, which naturally results in high productivity. If you are miserable and hate what you are doing, regardless of how much money you are making, you won't be excited and your productivity will go right down the drain.

2. Embrace technology.

If you refuse to embrace technology you are going to put yourself at a major disadvantage. There are browser extensions, apps and automation software to help almost every aspect of your business and day-to-day responsibilities.

Years ago, it became possible to run your entire business on the go from your laptop. Today, the same is possible from your mobile device. We have incredible tools available to us that give us complete location-freedom. Knock out tasks while commuting, doing cardio at the gym or waiting for a flight -- having your entire business at your fingertips can drastically increase your productivity.

3. Leverage your networking relationships.

Think of the time and effort you spend networking -- being active on social media, attending conferences and talking to everyone. Take the time to really create a solid network and actually leverage the strength of others to help your business.

You have to give before you can expect to receive, so make it a point to help as many people as possible. The relationships you build while doing this can come in handy down the line, and when you have a network of specialists to help you in certain areas, you not only learn from the best, but you also don't have to do all the heavy lifting alone.

4. Measure success in tasks completed, not hours worked.

A lot of people are hung up on the number of hours works. Forget saying "I worked 12 hours today" and instead focus on the number of tasks you completed. When you are an entrepreneur, hours worked mean nothing -- you aren't punching a clock. Tasks completed, not number of hours, dictate success.

As you learn to knock out tasks quicker, you get more done. Most entrepreneurs are naturally competitive, so create a personal competition and try to up your performance in terms of daily tasks completed. Do this and watch your productivity shoot through the roof.

5. Delegate your weaknesses.

I was constantly burned out until I learned how to delegate. Sometimes, we think we are superhuman and can do everything, but that is simply not the case. No entrepreneur is good at everything, so figure out what your weaknesses are and delegate those tasks to team members who are better suited to handle them.

Rather than trying to juggle a million tasks, focus on the ones you are extremely good at and delegate the rest. This can single-handedly change your business for the better. Never be afraid to call in the experts -- the sooner you come to realization that you can't do it all, the more productive you will become.

6. Focus on consistent progress.

You aren't going to reach the finish line in a single day. The beginning of any entrepreneurial journey is usually very difficult, but as you progress, you learn how to handle it, and you start to chip away at your goals. The name of the game is consistency.

If you focus on making progress every single day and constantly move forward, you are going to eventually hit your mark. When you are obsessed with progress you will learn how to complete tasks more efficiently while staying focused on what matters.

7. Eliminate all distractions.

Distractions come in all shapes and forms, and the sooner you remove them from your life, the faster you will get on track. Keeping those distractions out of your life allows you to remain on track.

You almost have to be a little selfish and put your dreams and own well-being ahead of the feelings of others. There are family, friends and relationships that can have a positive impact on your performance -- embrace those and keep them close.

8. Avoid procrastination by creating micro-goals.

Procrastination will crush your productivity, and one of the most common causes of procrastination is feeling defeated. We all have large goals, and if you step back and try to reach that goal without several micro-goals, you will undoubtedly feel overwhelmed.

Break your goals into several micro-goals. This allows you to knock them out and feel accomplished. When you see little progress, it makes the largest goals appear to be reachable.