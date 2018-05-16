Builders Series™

Media Pro Tina Brown Shares Her Bravest Moment, Greatest Risk and Overcoming Self-Doubt

Tina Brown is a well-respected media entrepreneur who now, with her Women in the World Summit, wants to inspire other women to follow their own dreams.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Media Pro Tina Brown Shares Her Bravest Moment, Greatest Risk and Overcoming Self-Doubt
Image credit: Brigitte Lacombe
Contributor
Founder, Build Like a Woman; Founder/CEO of Grayce & Co
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Editor’s note: Builders Series features no-holds-barred in-depth interviews with female leaders in different industries to give you insight into what successful women have done to push through feeling stuck, frustrated and uncreative in order to build incredible brands and businesses.

Tina Brown may be most recently known as the founder and leader of the Women in the World Summit, which brings together inspirational leaders and activists, but she has been building for much longer than that. She has built an award-winning career as a journalist, editor and author. She is also the CEO of Tina Brown Live Media.

Since its launch in 2010, the Summit has been a must-attend experience for me. Curated by Brown, the Summit offers inspiration and solutions to building a better life for women and girls. There’s nothing more invigorating than sitting in a room full of lady bosses and hearing from women who are living their passion every day.

Prior to launching Tina Brown Live Media, which holds smaller salon-style events around the globe, and running the Women in the World Summit, Brown launched and edited the news site The Daily Beast. She has also been the editor-in-chief of Tatler, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, Talk and Newsweek. 

Related: 7 Ways Women Leaders Can Win at Negotiating

It was a pleasure to sit down with her to discuss how she built her media career and brand and what she is planning next. 

Griffith: What have you built and what inspired you to build it?

Brown: Three magazines and a live journalism company. Women in the World was inspired by a desire to hear from voices who don't have a platform as big as they deserve.

Were you born a builder or did you have to learn to be one?

I am a born builder and often get bored when the job is done, and I feel I am becoming a steward.

Who was the first woman you looked up to and why did you want to be like her?

My mother. I wanted her confidence, magnetism and ability to make everyone in the room laugh with her stories.

What’s the greatest risk you’ve taken? 

Leaving Vanity Fair when it was super successful to edit The New Yorker when it needed a revival. Another risk was leaving The Daily Beast to launch Women in the World in my late 50s.

When have you broken down, personally or professionally? How did you break through?

It was tough for me when Talk magazine closed after 9/11. I felt many talented people had followed me to the promised land and then I couldn't bring it home. I broke through by returning to my roots as a writer with The Diana Chronicles, which became a #1 New York Times bestseller.

What makes you doubt yourself, and how do you manage it?

Doubt is my way of life. Courage is overcoming it. 

How do you know when to leave someone or something?

When the light goes out of my eyes when I talk about them or it, when I feel my vitality sapping at the prospect of seeing them or doing something.

Related: Recruiting and Retaining Female Tech Talent Is a Challenge -- Here's How We Did It

When was your bravest moment? How do you practice being brave?

Bravest editorial moment was putting pregnant Demi Moore on the cover of Vanity Fair when everyone in the circulation department said it would both cause outrage and bomb.

Knowing what you know now, was it worth it? 

In spades!

What can you see yourself building next?

Expanding Women in the World into a multi-platform force in books, news and documentary.

What do you value most in others?

Tenacity.

What do you value most in yourself?

Creativity.

What holds you back?

Self-doubt.

One thing you’re afraid of? 

Asking for money.

What is your biggest vice?

Spending it!

One thing you’d change about yourself? 

Lack of patience.

What keeps you sane?

Family weekends.

Something you wish you would have kept doing?

Writing more consistently.

Related: 15 Women Leaders on Risk, Mentorship and Following Your Dreams

Something you wish you would have stopped sooner?

Sugar in my tea.

What keeps you going and building?

What a friend just called my "deranged vitality." I have always lived life to the overcrowded fullest.

 

More From Women Entrepreneur

Smart Tips for Setting the Pace at Your New Job
Career Advice

Smart Tips for Setting the Pace at Your New Job

You may not be the boss, but you are in charge of just how quickly you assimilate and how much work you take on in the early days of a new job. Find out how to do it right.
Kanika Tolver | 6 min read
How the Founder of Year & Day Made Millennials Love Tableware
My First Moves

How the Founder of Year & Day Made Millennials Love Tableware

Kathryn Duryea didn't want Ikea dishes, and she didn't want fancy china. And she bet other people her age felt the same.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How We Can Overcome Our Biases About Tech
Technology

How We Can Overcome Our Biases About Tech

The former United States Chief Technology Officer shares how her experience helps find innovative solutions through inclusion.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
3 Questions To Ask If You Want Female Entrepreneurs to Accelerate
Leadership

3 Questions To Ask If You Want Female Entrepreneurs to Accelerate

Progress will come when everyone asks themselves what they can do to help.
Tonya Dalton | 7 min read

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Builders Series™

'If You Doubt Yourself, You're Dead': How Serial Entrepreneur Jaclyn Johnson Launched the Rallying Cry for a Generation of Female Entrepreneurs

Builders Series™

If You're Not Messing Up or Leading a Truly Female-First Company, You're Not Trying Hard Enough

Builders Series™

This Entrepreneur Stars in a Hit Network Series, but Her Favorite Role Is Helping Mothers 'Have It All'