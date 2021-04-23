Am I a Good Franchise Candidate?

April 23, 2021 6 min read

Not everyone is franchise material. This is no less true in franchising than it is in medicine, teaching or gardening. Thus, to help you make this determination, you must ask yourself some questions:

What do I really enjoy doing? This does not have to be the work that you are doing at the moment. Instead it could be a hobby that you are passionate about. Indeed, one of the most important factors that may determine your success or failure is the level of enjoyment and satisfaction you can hope to experience in operating the franchise from day to day. You must be involved with the daily operation of your business at some level regardless of the model you choose. So it is critical for you to “inventory yourself” to make sure you are indeed a good franchise candidate.

Do I like the idea of being the boss? It was President Truman who said, "The buck stops here," and the burden of being the boss cannot be more succinctly stated. You are responsible for the daily grind that is business: bookkeeping, employment issues, inventory control and the like. Though you may delegate these duties to an employee, ultimately it will be your job to ensure that it is all done in the manner that the franchisor requires.

Don’t be afraid to ask friends and acquaintances for their opinions on your abilities along these lines. Don’t rely on just one opinion; get several. It is true that franchising gives you a greater chance to succeed in business. It is incumbent on the authors, however, to dispel the most persistent myth about franchising: that the franchisee can make a lot of money from the franchised business with a minimum of effort. This has never been the case, and is a serious misconception. As is true in most things in life, the franchisee who works the hardest profits the most from a franchise business. Initially at least, you must be able to make sacrifices, such as:

Make sure that you have family support. Growing a successful business takes a lot of commitment and it is critical that you have the support of your closest family members. Once you have completed the above, you must select a particular field of business you like or better, that you have a passion for (like working with cars, or working with numbers) and then decide whether or not that endeavor is suitable given your past experience and talents. If you have a background in mechanical engineering and enjoy working with equipment, then a vehicle-based franchise opportunity may be the franchise sector you should consider. Has your experience always been in bookkeeping? Then looking into accounting-based franchises may be the way to go.

On the other hand, if you are an individual that loves working with food, then looking into the restaurant industry may be an interesting exercise. Although finding a line of work that you can enjoy is important, you want to make sure that the business is a solid model with an existing market of potential customers. Choose the business in which you can excel, so you can have the freedom to enjoy the fun things in life.