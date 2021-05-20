Side Hustle

Learn How to Launch a Profitable Side Hustle as a Consultant

If you've got the experience, people want to pay to hear about it.
Image credit: Christina/Unsplash

2 min read
As you may have suspected, there are a lot of businesses out there. Big, small, and everything in between, every business has unique challenges that arise over time. Whether it's from building a new product, making a pivot, growth, or practically anything else, no business is equipped to perfectly handle everything that comes their way. That's why consultants are always in such high demand and why consulting can be such a lucrative career. Regardless of your specialty, consultants can easily make upwards of $50,000 per year for part-time work.

If you're an expert in your field or have gained a wealth of experience in your career, you might just be able to make it as a consultant — choosing your own clients, projects, hours worked, and more. The Ultimate Business Consulting Prep Bundle will show you how to get started.

This ten-course bundle includes training from business coaches and entrepreneurs like Liz Makin (4.4/5 instructor rating), Bryan Guerra, (4.4/5 rating), Leon Chaudari (4.2/5 rating), and more. Across 40 hours of content, you'll learn how to give sound business advice on a wide variety of topics.

No matter what your professional focus, this bundle will help you grow your skill-set in the margins so even if you aren't an expert on a particular project, you'll know how to advise someone effectively. You'll get a refresher course in business analysis, copywriting, marketing, goal setting and more — skills that will help you have an immediate impact on a business. You'll also improve soft skills like communication, public speaking, and resilience so you can help leaders reach their teams. Additionally, and perhaps most importantly, you'll learn from real consultants how they've built their businesses, attracted high-paying clients around the globe, and earned money on their own time.

Got the skills to become a consultant? Learn how to launch your new career in The Ultimate Business Consulting Prep Bundle, now just $29.99.

