These Women Leaders Are Changing Lives and Influencing Tomorrow's Industries—Right Now
From sports stars and media moguls to activist founders and tech innovators, meet the women from our October/November issue who are making a difference in 2021.
As part of 2021's 100 Women of Impact list—led by our cover star, actress, entrepreneur and activist Eva Longoria—we’re highlighting the following 42 women for challenging the status quo in their communities, industries—and even within their own powerful companies.
Continue reading this article -- and everything on Entrepreneur!
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5!
3 months free with code ZENDESK
Presented by zendesk