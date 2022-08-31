Email Marketing Is Still the Best Way to Build a Loyal Customer Base

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When it comes to marketing, it may seem like email is a thing of the past and that social media is the future. But nothing could be further from the truth. Social media may be the best way to build your brand, turn heads, and generate new leads. And retargeting ads, in particular, can be very effective at driving people to your page, website, or e-commerce store. But once these people are there and they've shown interest in what you do, email is still the most effective way to make conversions and build a base of loyal customers. The only question is, what's the best way to create an email marketing campaign?

Unsplash

In many ways, technology makes it easier to run a successful business. But it also raises the stakes. Sure, you don't have to hire an outside marketing firm. You can create an entire campaign all by yourself. But it has to be good. The days when a small startup could get by with amateurish marketing are gone. Potential customers expect businesses to be polished and sophisticated from day one. If it's not, they'll look elsewhere.

Want an easy and intuitive way to create sophisticated automated marketing campaigns? Want to send gorgeous, customized emails that actually reach the inboxes of potential customers and clients? Then you need to take a look at Campaigner.

Campaigner advanced marketing .

Campaigner is one of the best multi-channel marketing platforms on the market today. It has everything you need to boost sales and revenue via email and SMS.

A lot of email marketing platforms are hard to use. But Campaigner has an intuitive drag-and-drop workflow builder, so you can easily build complex marketing campaigns across email and SMS. It also has a drag-and-drop email builder and hundreds of customizable templates to choose from, making it shockingly easy to create gorgeous mobile-responsive emails with personalized dynamic content, including geo-tracking.

Once you've set up your workflows and designed your emails, Campaigner helps you grow your audience with easy custom forms and landing pages. It also has an important feature called Reputation Defender. It helps your business maintain an excellent sender reputation by scanning email lists for poor-quality emails to ensure your messages actually end up in inboxes, not spam folders.

Want to finetune your campaigns to maximize conversions? Campaigner has several advanced analytic tools to help you do just that. Comprehensive conversion tracking provides data analysis and reports that help you determine the ROI for each campaign so you can strategize going forward. It also allows you to see which clients are most engaged and segment your subscribers based on activity, demographic data, and purchase behavior. Then you can create entirely new campaigns targeting these specific segments.

Last but certainly not least, a feature called Campaigner Experiments lets you test your campaigns for subscriber responsiveness before you send them to your entire list. By doing a soft launch of a campaign with two small control groups, you can figure out crucial information such as which subject line gets higher open rates, which "from name" resonates more, what design or layout most effectively communicates your message, what call to action gets the most conversions, and what delivery times get the best open, click, and conversion rates.

Take your email marketing to the next level.

Every month over 120,000 companies use Campaigner to send over a billion emails. This includes some of the biggest and most recognizable companies, organizations, and brands in the world. But Campaigner isn't just for the heavyweights. They have monthly plans starting at less than $60. And you can try it free for 30 days before you commit.

If you're currently looking for tools to help you take your business to the next level, sign up for a free trial with Campaigner today.

Business Strategies, Entrepreneurial Advice & Inspiring Stories are all in one place. Explore the new Entrepreneur Bookstore.