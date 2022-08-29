This Speed-Reading Software Could Increase Your Reading Speed by 300 Percent

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurship is all about efficiency. But not all of us have a project management education to help us attack all aspects of our lives. So that's where technology comes in.

StackCommerce

There's tech for virtually everything but when it comes to simply and retaining information, that's up to the limits of your brain, right? Not necessarily. You can aim to read faster and retain more with help from ZapReader Speed-Reading.

This speed reading software doesn't just give you activities to help you learn strategies to read faster; ZapReader actively guides you to improve your reading speed and comprehension. This app gives you coaching from some of the world's best speed reading experts while using scientifically designed exercises to remove bad habits.

ZapReader supports 46 different file and e-book formats so you can add it to your cloud library to help you speed read through anything, from e-books to contracts. The software actively works to help you power through all your reading material in a fraction of the time so you can be more productive and save more time. Plus, it offers detailed reports on the time you spend reading and how you improve over time.

In a glowing review, Blinkist writes, "Zap Reader helps people train their brains to process words faster without losing comprehension of what was just read." Meanwhile, a Kansas University study found that readers using ZapReader saw a 300 percent boost in reading speed without any loss in comprehension. If you want to read faster while retaining everything that you do read, ZapReader offers an elegant solution.

You aren't bound by the limits of your brain thanks to advances in technology. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription to ZapReader Speed-Reading for 91 percent off $499 at just $39.99.

Prices are subject to change.