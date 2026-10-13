Better Messaging Only Gets You So Far. Before You Change Your Marketing, Learn From Your Customers’ Complaints.

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Key Takeaways When customers complain, better messaging isn’t always the answer. Recurring complaints can reveal problems that no marketing campaign can fix.

When the same complaint keeps appearing, marketers should ask: Are we failing to deliver the promise, or are we making the wrong promise?

Reviews, social posts, support conversations and sales calls are valuable sources of intelligence. The point isn’t to react to every angry customer. It’s to look for patterns.

When customers complain, companies tend to focus on the complaint.

They respond to the bad review. They apologize on social media. They ask customer service to smooth things over. If the problem shows up often enough, someone eventually asks what marketing can do to improve the company’s reputation.

That’s often the wrong question. The better question is whether customers are pointing to a real problem. If they are, the most useful thing marketing can do may be to help the company see it.

PwC’s 2025 Customer Experience Survey found that 52% of consumers had stopped using or buying from a brand because of a bad experience with its products or services.

Better messaging can only take you so far.

Customers don’t separate the brand from the experience

Inside a company, everything has an owner. A late delivery is an operations issue. A software bug belongs to product. An unanswered call might be customer service.

Customers don’t make those distinctions. They experience the company as a whole.

A hotel can promote exceptional service, but guests will remember waiting 20 minutes at an empty front desk. Once customers share experiences like that, they become part of your brand story.

That’s especially important as AI becomes part of how people research companies. An Idea Grove survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers found that only 2% would buy from an unfamiliar brand based on an AI recommendation without additional research. Reviews were the top trust signal respondents evaluated.

AI may change how customers discover you. It doesn’t prevent them from checking whether your claims hold up.

Complaints can expose two different problems

When the same complaint keeps appearing, marketers should ask: Are we failing to deliver the promise, or are we making the wrong promise?

Those aren’t the same problem.

If a hotel promises a fast, frictionless check-in and routinely leaves guests standing at the front desk, that’s an execution problem.

But imagine a company that markets itself around white-glove service while its business model is deliberately low-cost and self-service. Customers complaining about limited support may not be exposing an operational failure. Marketing may have created an expectation the company was never designed to meet.

In that case, the answer isn’t to fix operations. It’s to fix the promise.

Marketers naturally look at complaints through the lens of perception. But sometimes the market doesn’t misunderstand the company. The company has misrepresented itself to the market.

Good marketing can make a bad problem worse

There’s another uncomfortable possibility: Sometimes doing our jobs well can make a company’s reputation worse.

Suppose customers are already complaining about a recurring product or service problem. Marketing launches a successful campaign, demand increases and thousands of new customers encounter the same problem.

Now the company has more disappointed customers, more negative reviews and more evidence contradicting its own claims.

Marketing didn’t cause the problem. But it amplified it.

Before pouring more customers into the top of the funnel, marketers should understand what’s happening at the other end.

Complaints tell you what customers actually experience

Companies shouldn’t wait for customers to tell them directly. Qualtrics XM Institute’s 2026 consumer research found that only about three in 10 consumers now explain directly why they’re leaving.

That makes reviews, social posts, support conversations and sales calls valuable sources of intelligence. The point isn’t to react to every angry customer. It’s to look for patterns.

A 2026 survey from property technology company Rently offers a simple example. Only 11% of 800 U.S. renters surveyed said they fully trust security claims in apartment listings, while 56% said they had lived somewhere where a security feature existed but didn’t work.

A property can promote itself as a gated community. But if renters arrive and discover the gate doesn’t work, fixing the marketing isn’t the answer. Fixing the gate is.

Marketing should bring the outside world inside

Marketing teams spend enormous amounts of time trying to understand the market. That gives them a perspective other departments may not have: They can see the gap between what the company says and what customers experience.

When a pattern emerges, quantify it. How often does the complaint appear? Is it affecting reviews, renewals or sales? Then take that evidence to whoever can address it.

Sometimes that’s operations or product. Sometimes it’s customer service. And sometimes it’s marketing itself.

Once the problem is fixed, marketing has something better than a claim: evidence. Show customers how their feedback led to improvements, whether that’s faster service, a simpler product or a better experience.

That’s the difference between telling customers what they should believe and giving them a reason to believe it.

When complaints keep contradicting your marketing, the problem may not be the story you’re telling. It may be the experience customers are having. Before you change the message, find out what needs to change in the business.