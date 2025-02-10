Barbara Corcoran Says This Is How to Get People to Respond to Your Emails With this quick trick, email recipients will never be able to get away with saying they didn't see your email again.

By Erin Davis

Sometimes writing an email for your business or personal life can be anxiety-inducing, especially when you are waiting (or hoping), for a response. We've all been there — and so has Barbara Corcoran.

It turns out that being a famous real estate entrepreneur and one of the original stars of ABC's "Shark Tank," still doesn't mean everyone will reply to your emails.

That's why Corcoran shared her advice on Instagram Monday as a "surefire" way to get people to write you back.

"Ever feel insulted because someone didn't respond to your email? Happens to me all the time, and I don't like it," Corcoran says in the video. "I'll give you a surefire way to get a response."

Barbara Corcoran's Email Response Hack

Corcoran says she has figured out how to get emails read and responded to — but it might take some in-your-face effort on the part of the sender.

"Take the same email, resend it again, but change the subject line to 'Did you see this?'" Corcoran says. "They'll respond because you give them a chance to save their face and say 'Oh I didn't see it' and respond to you. [It's] a surefire way to get a response."

Though straightforward, as you are simply bumping your email back to the top of the inbox, Corcoran's advice gives the sender an out and a chance to respond promptly.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

