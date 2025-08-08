'Better Experience than Anything Americans Have': The Northeast Corridor's New High-Speed Trains Arrive This Month. Here's What to Expect. The NextGen Acelas debut on August 28.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Five of Amtrak's new NextGen Acela trains launch later this month.
  • A total of 28 new trains will be introduced through 2027.
  • The new Acelas can go up to 160 miles per hour.

Acela high-speed trains are a popular way for commuters and travelers to get around the busy Northeast Corridor through Washington, D.C., New York City, and Boston. About three million passengers ride the Acela every year, and when compared to Northeast Regional service, which runs along a similar path, taking the high-speed train can often save passengers at least an hour.

Now, after years of delays, Amtrak will debut its new, even faster, NextGen Acela trains on August 28.

Amtrak

In a statement, Amtrak President Roger Harris said: "In just a few weeks, history will be made with the debut of NextGen Acela as we launch a new standard for American train travel."

The new trains can reach a maximum speed of 160 miles per hour, which is 10 miles per hour faster than the current Acela trains. They are also larger, with 27% more seats per departure. Free, high-speed Wi-Fi, individual power outlets, and reading lights are standard.

Amtrak notes in its statement that the fleet of new trains was assembled in New York State.

In a video posted to social media, Amtrak Executive Vice President Laura Mason said that the new trains are a "fundamentally better experience than anything Americans have been able to travel on to date in this country."

Join top CEOs, founders and operators at the Level Up conference to unlock strategies for scaling your business, boosting revenue and building sustainable success.

Amtrak

Related: 'America Has a Private Jet Addiction': These States Have the Most Private Jet Flights

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

How to Become the Leader Everyone Trusts and Follows With One Skill

What if the real leadership superpower isn't charisma or control — but something far more quiet, rare and transformative?

By Wilson Luna
Side Hustle

At 24, She Immigrated to the U.S. and Worked at Walmart. Then She Turned Savings Into a 'Magic' Side Hustle Surpassing $1 Million This Year.

Mehek Khera was burnt out and grappling with health issues when inspiration struck.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

The One Mistake Entrepreneurs Should Never Make, According to This Founder and Investor Who Sold Her Last Company for $235 Million

Serial entrepreneur and investor, Kim Perell, shares hard-earned advice in her new book, "Mistakes That Made Me a Millionaire."

By Dan Bova
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Accounting

The Lifetime Version of QuickBooks Is Going Viral at More Than 70% Off

Save $499 only while the offer lasts.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Microsoft Is Reportedly About to Crack Down on Remote Work

Microsoft employees at its headquarters in Redmond, Washington, may soon be mandated back to the office, according to new reports.

By Sherin Shibu