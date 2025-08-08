Acela high-speed trains are a popular way for commuters and travelers to get around the busy Northeast Corridor through Washington, D.C., New York City, and Boston. About three million passengers ride the Acela every year, and when compared to Northeast Regional service, which runs along a similar path, taking the high-speed train can often save passengers at least an hour.

Now, after years of delays, Amtrak will debut its new, even faster, NextGen Acela trains on August 28.

Amtrak

In a statement, Amtrak President Roger Harris said: "In just a few weeks, history will be made with the debut of NextGen Acela as we launch a new standard for American train travel."

The new trains can reach a maximum speed of 160 miles per hour, which is 10 miles per hour faster than the current Acela trains. They are also larger, with 27% more seats per departure. Free, high-speed Wi-Fi, individual power outlets, and reading lights are standard.

We've been working on something fast, sleek, and seriously next level. ?



Get your first fresh look at the new NextGen Acela—and trust us, you'll want to see this through to the end. There's a surprise waiting… pic.twitter.com/pyZfmelJ8O — Amtrak (@Amtrak) August 7, 2025

Amtrak notes in its statement that the fleet of new trains was assembled in New York State.

In a video posted to social media, Amtrak Executive Vice President Laura Mason said that the new trains are a "fundamentally better experience than anything Americans have been able to travel on to date in this country."

Join top CEOs, founders and operators at the Level Up conference to unlock strategies for scaling your business, boosting revenue and building sustainable success.

Amtrak

Related: 'America Has a Private Jet Addiction': These States Have the Most Private Jet Flights