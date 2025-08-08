'Better Experience than Anything Americans Have': The Northeast Corridor's New High-Speed Trains Arrive This Month. Here's What to Expect. The NextGen Acelas debut on August 28.
Key Takeaways
- Five of Amtrak's new NextGen Acela trains launch later this month.
- A total of 28 new trains will be introduced through 2027.
- The new Acelas can go up to 160 miles per hour.
Acela high-speed trains are a popular way for commuters and travelers to get around the busy Northeast Corridor through Washington, D.C., New York City, and Boston. About three million passengers ride the Acela every year, and when compared to Northeast Regional service, which runs along a similar path, taking the high-speed train can often save passengers at least an hour.
Now, after years of delays, Amtrak will debut its new, even faster, NextGen Acela trains on August 28.
Amtrak
In a statement, Amtrak President Roger Harris said: "In just a few weeks, history will be made with the debut of NextGen Acela as we launch a new standard for American train travel."
The new trains can reach a maximum speed of 160 miles per hour, which is 10 miles per hour faster than the current Acela trains. They are also larger, with 27% more seats per departure. Free, high-speed Wi-Fi, individual power outlets, and reading lights are standard.
We've been working on something fast, sleek, and seriously next level. ?— Amtrak (@Amtrak) August 7, 2025
Get your first fresh look at the new NextGen Acela—and trust us, you'll want to see this through to the end. There's a surprise waiting… pic.twitter.com/pyZfmelJ8O
Amtrak notes in its statement that the fleet of new trains was assembled in New York State.
In a video posted to social media, Amtrak Executive Vice President Laura Mason said that the new trains are a "fundamentally better experience than anything Americans have been able to travel on to date in this country."
Join top CEOs, founders and operators at the Level Up conference to unlock strategies for scaling your business, boosting revenue and building sustainable success.
Amtrak
Related: 'America Has a Private Jet Addiction': These States Have the Most Private Jet Flights