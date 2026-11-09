Students Want More Than Degrees. Community Colleges Now Have to Prove Economic Value

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Key Takeaways Over a third of community college credentials don’t lead to living-wage jobs, pushing colleges to prove program value.

Colleges that partner with employers on in-demand fields, like nursing and radiography, are seeing rapid enrollment gains.u003cbru003eu003cbru003e

Students are increasingly looking beyond earning a college degree or credential. They want to know whether their education will lead to meaningful employment, better earnings, and long-term career opportunities. As expectations shift toward tangible career outcomes, community colleges are facing growing pressure to demonstrate the value of the programs they offer.

A July 2026 report from the Aspen Institute and Columbia University’s Community College Research Center highlights the challenge. According to the research, more than one-third of community college credentials are unlikely to lead directly to living-wage jobs or bachelor’s degrees that provide pathways to such employment. This raises an important question: Are colleges preparing students simply to complete academic programs, or to succeed in the workforce?

Some institutions are already rethinking their approach. Through the Unlocking Opportunity initiative, launched in 2022, 10 community colleges across the United States have been working to align academic programs more closely with employment opportunities and pathways to further education. Between 2022 and 2025, these institutions moved more than 20,000 additional students into programs associated with stronger career and transfer outcomes, representing a 27% increase in enrollment in high-value pathways.

These developments point to a shift in how community colleges are defining student success, placing greater emphasis on the career opportunities and economic mobility that education can create.

Aligning academic programs with workforce demand

As students increasingly prioritize career outcomes, community colleges are reassessing whether their academic programs reflect labor market needs. Rather than relying solely on enrollment demand or existing course offerings, institutions are using employment data, regional workforce trends, and employer partnerships to identify programs that can lead to stronger career opportunities.

This approach is particularly important in sectors facing workforce shortages, where colleges can play a direct role in preparing students for in-demand occupations. By collaborating with employers, institutions can better understand the skills required for specific roles, adapt their curricula, and expand access to practical training opportunities.

At San Antonio College in Texas, this strategy has translated into measurable enrollment growth. To address a regional nursing shortage, the college partnered with healthcare employers to expand clinical training placements, a major constraint on nursing program capacity. According to the Aspen Institute’s July 2026 report, these efforts helped increase enrollment in its selective nursing programs by 71% over three years.

Similarly, Southwest Wisconsin Technical College identified a shortage of radiologic technologists in its region and introduced a radiography program to address the gap. Local hospitals supported the initiative by donating equipment, while the college converted existing space into a training laboratory. The program filled its available places upon launch, demonstrating student demand for training connected to regional employment opportunities.

These examples show how community colleges are taking a more active role in workforce development. Instead of simply offering programs and leaving students to navigate the job market after graduation, institutions are collaborating with employers to create clearer pathways into in-demand occupations. While the long-term employment outcomes of these initiatives are still being evaluated, their early results demonstrate how aligning academic offerings with workforce needs can expand access to career-oriented education.

Rethinking academic programs with limited career value

As the value of higher education comes under greater scrutiny, community colleges are facing a difficult question: Should they continue offering programs that attract students but provide limited opportunities after graduation? Enrollment and completion rates remain important indicators of institutional performance, but they do not necessarily reflect the economic value of a credential.

This is prompting a closer examination of how academic programs align with employment opportunities, graduate earnings, and pathways to further education. Rather than evaluating programs solely on student demand, colleges can use labor market information and graduate outcomes to determine which offerings need to be updated, expanded, or reconsidered.

South Puget Sound Community College in Washington offers a recent example. In 2026, the college’s board voted to close its Paralegal, Culinary Arts, and Baking & Pastry Arts programs following a review of regional employment demand, career outcomes, and financial sustainability. College officials found that many local culinary and baking positions did not require formal qualifications or offer significant wage advantages to credential holders. The decision was also driven by budgetary pressures, with the two food-related programs costing the institution approximately $618,000 annually.

However, measuring program value is not always straightforward. Some credentials prepare students for immediate employment, while others provide foundational education for transfer to four-year institutions. A program with modest short-term earnings may still offer significant long-term value if it helps students pursue advanced qualifications or enter occupations with stronger career progression.

For community colleges, the challenge is not simply to eliminate programs with weaker employment outcomes. It is to ensure that students understand where different educational pathways can lead and that institutions regularly assess whether their offerings deliver on those expectations.

Strengthening academic and career advising

Helping students enter programs with strong career prospects requires more than offering the right courses. Community colleges are increasingly integrating career planning into academic advising to help students understand employment opportunities, potential earnings, and the qualifications needed for their chosen careers.

A 2024 report from the Center for Community College Student Engagement, based on responses from 83,189 students across 199 community colleges, found that more than 90% had chosen a career path, yet many lacked essential information about how to pursue it.

To address this gap, Lane Community College in Oregon uses a Guided Pathways framework to help students explore career options, select programs, and develop academic plans. Technology, including AI-supported advising tools, can further improve access to personalized guidance and help advisors identify students who need additional support.

By connecting academic decisions with career goals earlier, community colleges can help students make more informed choices about their education and future employment.

Conclusion

The path forward requires community colleges to turn these strategies into measurable results. Stronger employer partnerships, regular program evaluations, and proactive career advising must become integral to how institutions operate, rather than isolated initiatives.

The challenge now is to ensure that these changes translate into better employment prospects, higher earnings, and smoother transitions to further education. Ultimately, the institutions that succeed will be those that can demonstrate the economic value of their programs and consistently deliver on the career opportunities they promise students.