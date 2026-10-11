Give Your Work PC a Lifetime Windows 11 Pro License for $7.97

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TL;DR: Upgrade your PC with a lifetime Windows 11 Pro license for a one-time $7.97 (reg. $199).

When Windows 10 support ended in October 2025, it put businesses that still rely on the operating system in a tougher position. While Microsoft offers Extended Security Updates for organizations that need more time to transition, those costs can add up quickly across multiple devices. To keep older PCs in service, making sure they’re protected is essential—and this $7.97 (reg. $199) lifetime software license helps strengthen your defenses without adding another recurring expense.

While there are plenty of improvements to the windows os, security upgrades are the most significant.



BitLocker encrypts the full drive, so a lost or stolen laptop doesn’t hand over your files, a baseline for compliance in a lot of industries. Hyper-V runs virtual machines, and Windows Sandbox opens a throwaway environment for testing an app or an unfamiliar download without touching your main system. For developers and IT staff, that matters daily. Azure AD support connects the machine to business identity and access management, so it can integrate with a company network. Facial recognition and fingerprint sign-in run on TPM 2.0 hardware security, keeping logins fast without weakening them.

Copilot runs from the taskbar to answer a question, summarize a long page, or draft text on demand, useful between other work rather than a reason to buy on its own. You also get the core Windows 11 experience, including Snap layouts for arranging windows. A 2026 update is bringing back a movable taskbar and a resizable Start menu, rolling out in stages.

One license installs on one PC and stays non-transferable. Before buying, check that your PC meets the Windows 11 requirements with Microsoft’s PC Health Check app, because a machine that can’t take the free Windows Update path to Windows 11 won’t run this license. Microsoft extended Windows 10 security updates into 2027, so moving up to Pro is a choice you make on your own timeline, not a deadline scramble.

Own your operating system outright and give a work PC the business-grade tools it was missing.

Get a lifetime Windows 11 Pro license on sale for $7.97 (reg. $199).

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