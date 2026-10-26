The Artist at the Center of the Kelly Clarkson Feud Is Getting Flooded With Orders for His $15,000 Bird

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An ugly, protracted battle between Kelly Clarkson and a Brooklyn specialty store over a $15,000 singing wooden bird has been a spectacle for the entire internet to enjoy. But out of this wreckage, one clear winner has emerged. It’s Seattle artist Bliss Kolb, who created the original avian crooner.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Kolb has received around 100 requests for commissions since Oct. 10, when Clarkson visited Art of Play and was told the bird was not for sale. She then called out the store on social media for treating her like she couldn’t afford it, while the store clarified that there was nothing to afford.

For Kolb, his 15 minutes of fame means the eyes of the world are now on his art. “I’ve wanted for people to know about my work for decades,” Kolb told the outlet. “I appreciate that Kelly Clarkson liked it.”

His only regret? It comes as he’d planned to wind down taking new requests. But he is open to making more of these pieces in the future, which range from $4,000 to $15,000 each.

Since the incident, the store’s owner has listed the original for $15 million. So if Clarkson is ever back in the neighborhood…