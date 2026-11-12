This Remake of a Classic ’90s Video Game Sold 5.2 Million Copies in 4 Days: ‘So Freaking Wild’

Listen to this post

Gamers are going zany for Zelda. The line outside Best Buy’s Union Square store in New York wrapped around the corner. The first fans had been waiting since 7 a.m. for the midnight launch. Some came in costume. One couple brought their newborn in a stroller, The Drum reports.

They were there for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, a Switch 2 remake of the 1998 Nintendo 64 classic. It sold more than 5.2 million copies worldwide in its first four days, including 810,000 in Japan, according to Nintendo. The company says no other Switch 2 game it has published has had a bigger four-day start.

“It was so freaking wild,” Lisa Valentino, Best Buy’s chief ads and media officer, tells The Drum. She says gaming cuts across every demographic. “It is culture, and it is this phenomenon.”

The original game is often ranked among the greatest video games ever made. The Ocarina of Time remake has reimagined visuals but keeps the time-jumping gameplay, where Link switches between his child and adult selves.