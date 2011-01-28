Top 10 Fastest-Growing Franchises

From cleaning services to fast food, here are the companies that are expanding their franchise footprint.

January 28, 2011

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Soaring. Sky rocketing. Surging. Call it what you want. The companies on our list of this year's fastest-growing franchises -- gleaned from Entrepreneur's 2011 Franchise 500® list -- have exploded in size despite a difficult economic climate.



The rankings are based on growth as measured by the number of open and operating units in the U.S. and Canada during the 12 months ending July 31, 2010. A majority of the franchises on our list of 10 are commercial cleaning companies.



You could say that market is, well, cleaning up.