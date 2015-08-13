7 Things McDonald's Is Testing in America Right Now

August 13, 2015 4 min read

Can McDonald's find the magic bullet to turn around sales?

On Tuesday, the company announced it would close 184 restaurant across the U.S. this year – 59 more than it planned to open. That will make this the first year in more than 40 that the company shrinks instead of growing domestically. Same-store sales have been dismal, and, with a new CEO starting last February, the company is determined to change whatever it is that isn't working.

The fast-food giant is currently taking the "throw everything at the wall and see what sticks" approach to fixing sales. Here are seven tests that McDonald's is currently running across the U.S.

Related: McDonald's Cuts Jobs as Restructuring Efforts Continue