Maria Sharapova and 6 Athletes Who Lost Their Nike Endorsements

March 8, 2016 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When it comes to its reputation, Nike doesn’t play games.

Nike suspended its relationship, pending an investigation, with five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova after she announced on March 7 that she testing positive for meldonium, a heart medication that can boost athletic performance. The sportswear company has been involved with Sharapova since she was 11.

Sharapova is far from the first spokesman to be dropped by Nike. Check out our list of six other athletes who lost their endorsement deals for bad behavior.