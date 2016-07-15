10 Writers Who Turned Books Into Empires

Known for: Conceiving the wizardly world of Harry Potter, making her one of the world’s richest author

Net worth: $1 billion

Businesses: Rowling sold the film rights to the Potter series to Warner Bros, and the theme park rights to Universal Studios. She’s the founder of Pottermore, a website, digital publishing, e-commerce and entertainment company.

She said it: “It’s impossible to live without failing at something, unless you live so cautiously that you might as well have not lived at all.”