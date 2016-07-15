10 Writers Who Turned Books Into Empires
For these novelists it wasn’t enough to just write bestsellers -- their books and names became huge brands.
Here’s how they turned their craft into big-time businesses.
J.K. Rowling
Known for: Conceiving the wizardly world of Harry Potter, making her one of the world’s richest author
Net worth: $1 billion
Businesses: Rowling sold the film rights to the Potter series to Warner Bros, and the theme park rights to Universal Studios. She’s the founder of Pottermore, a website, digital publishing, e-commerce and entertainment company.
She said it: “It’s impossible to live without failing at something, unless you live so cautiously that you might as well have not lived at all.”
Jim Davis
Known for: Drawing and writing Garfield comics, TV shows and movies
Net worth: $800 million
Businesses: President of Paws, Inc., a comic book studio and production company that manages all licensing rights for the lasagna-loving feline.
He said it: “If you are patient...and wait long enough...Nothing will happen.
John Grisham
Know for: Making the stories of fictional lawyers insanely interesting and lucrative
Net worth: $200 million
Businesses: His legal thrillers have sold over 275 million copies worldwide and seven have been adapted into films.
He said it: “Don’t compromise yourself—you’re all you have.”
James Patterson
Known for: Churning out thrillers at a rapid clip. Patterson broke the Guinness World Record for most New York Times #1 bestsellers.
Net worth: $490 million
Businesses: JIMMY Patterson, a children’s book imprint at Little, Brown & Company. Patterson publishes over a dozen books a year with various co-authors.
He said it: “Failure isn’t falling down, it’s staying down.”
Stephen King
Known for: Scaring the bejesus out readers with his terrifying novels
Net worth: $400 million
Businesses: His bestsellers have been adapted into 39 movies, 21 TV series and numerous comics, plays and songs.
He said it: “The scariest moment is always just before you start.”
Nora Roberts
Known for: Being America’s most prolific and popular romance writer
Net worth: $340 million
Businesses: She’s written 219 books and adapted nine of them to Lifetime movies. She and her family own an inn, bookstore, pizza parlor and restaurant in her tiny hometown of BoonsBoro, Md.
She said it: “If you don't go after what you want, you'll never have it. If you don't ask, the answer is always no. If you don't step forward, you're always in the same place.”
Danielle Steel
Known For: Romance novels about the fabulously rich and hopelessly doomed
Net worth: $310 million
Businesses: She’s published 99 novels and 18 children’s books— 22 have been adapted to TV—and has a long-term deal with New Line Home Entertainment to develop, produce and distribute straight-to-DVD movies based on her stories.
She said it: “Sometimes, if you aren't sure about something, you just have to jump off the bridge and grow your wings on the way down.”
Stephenie Meyer
Known for: Penning modern-day vampire love stories for teens
Net worth: $123 million
Businesses: The Twilight books and movies were best sellers and blockbusters respectively. Founder of Fickle Fish Films, which produced the Twilight films and The Host.
She said it: “Sometimes ideas feel like they were already there, and that you're just discovering them.”
E.L. James
Known for: Making BDSM acceptable for housewives and business women
Net worth: $80 million
Businesses: The Fifty Shades book trilogy and movie has earned over $50 million. Her Fifty Shades of Grey merchandise ranges from a “Vibrating Love Ring” sold at Target to a Vermont Teddy Bear with handcuffs.
Quote: “Don’t listen to your inner ‘Oh-this-will-never-be-good-enough’ voice – ignore it and keep going,”
George R.R. Martin
Known for: Reigning over the Game of Thrones empire
Net worth: $65 million
Businesses: Earns $10 million a year in royalties from his book series and $15 million from the HBO series.
He Said It: “Once you’ve accepted your flaws, no one can use them against you.”