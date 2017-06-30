Franchise 500

Our Top 5 Franchises You Can Run From Your Own Home

Be your own boss and work in your own house.
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Our Top 5 Franchises You Can Run From Your Own Home
Image credit: Caiaimage | Sam Edwards | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor, Contributed Content
4 min read

One of the toughest parts of starting a business is accessibility. You might have a great business idea or an incredible work ethic, but unless you have a lot of time, money and opportunity on your hands, you'll never be able to attain the success you might deserve. 

Investing in a franchise can give you a framework that will help you with startup financing and training and give you the chance to strike out on your own. That's why we've been spotlighting different entities from our Franchise 500 list. Investing in these franchises are, in many ways, about access -- do you have enough cash to open a fast-food franchise? Do you have seven figures (or more) to drop on a Hilton hotel

But, what if you're limited by space rather than money? Or, what if you're a homebody who hates the idea of working at an office? 

You can start one of these five franchises from your own home, making them more accessible than ever. 

Related: Here Are 5 Restaurant Franchises Perfect for the Beach Season

Start Slideshow
Our Top 5 Franchises You Can Run From Your Own Home

Snap-on Tools

Snap-on Tools
Image credit: Snap-on Tools | Facebook

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 34

Initial investment: $169,503 to $350,231

Initial franchise fee: $7,500 to $15,000

New units in 2016: 53 units (+1.1 percent)

Snap-on Tools, which sells toolboxes, hand tools, power tools and more, offers mobile franchise opportunites, meaning you don't have to pay for a brick-and-mortar building to get started. This helps the company keep the initial investment price relatively affordable (six figures is a lot, but it's less than you'd pay for a restaurant like McDonald's and a lot less than you might pay for most hotels) and accessible to potential franchisees. 

Next Slide
Our Top 5 Franchises You Can Run From Your Own Home

Jan-Pro Franchising Int'l. Inc.

Jan-Pro Franchising Int'l. Inc.
Image credit: Jan-Pro Franchising Int'l. Inc. | Facebook

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 37

Initial investment: $3,985 to $51,605

Initial franchise fee: $2,520 to $44,000

New units in 2016: 375 units (+4.8 percent)

One factor that differentiates Jan-Pro's home-based franchising is that the company focuses on acquiring clients for you in your area so you don't have to worry about hustling to make sales. Instead, the company wants its franchisees to focus on service to make sure the customers they lure in stick around for the long haul.

Related: 5 Affordable Franchises You Can Start for Less Than $10,000

Next Slide
Our Top 5 Franchises You Can Run From Your Own Home

Cruise Planners

Cruise Planners
Image credit: Cruise Planners | Facebook

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 75

Initial investment: $2,095 to $22,867

Initial franchise fee: $495 to $10,495

New units in 2016: 361 units (+17.4 percent)

All of Cruise Planners's travel agents are home-based, which is one reason why the franchise opportunities are so much less expensive than it usually costs to start a business or invest in a franchise -- even the maximum initial investment of $22,867 is relatively affordable. It's also one reason why Cruise Planners has made our Entrepreneur Franchise 500 for 14 years in a row.

Next Slide
Our Top 5 Franchises You Can Run From Your Own Home

Vanguard Cleaning Systems

Vanguard Cleaning Systems
Image credit: Vanguard Cleaning Systems | Facebook

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 144

Initial investment: $10,930 to $39,400

Initial franchise fee: $10,000 to $1,000,000

New units in 2016: 58 units (+1.9 percent)

Vanguard offers two franchise options -- the janitorial franchise and master franchise. The janitorial franchise is smaller and responsible for actually cleaning accounts. The master franchise is a collection of those independent janitorial franchises, which creates support and infrastructure for those cleaners. Both options, though, provide plenty of flexibility for potential franchisees.

Related: Our Top 10 Franchises You Can Buy

Next Slide
Our Top 5 Franchises You Can Run From Your Own Home

Auntie Anne's Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels

Auntie Anne's Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels
Image credit: Auntie Anne's | Facebook

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 79

Initial investment: $199,475 to $380,100

Initial franchise fee: $10,000 to $1,000,000

New units in 2016: 132 units (+8.2 percent)

Auntie Anne's lists over 50 available U.S. locations on its website, but that doesn't include food trucks or concession trailers. With the option of a food truck, though, you can drive your office to work -- wherever that work might be, whether it's a college campus, a stadium or somewhere else.

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • Our Top 5 Franchises You Can Run From Your Own Home
  • Snap-on Tools
  • Jan-Pro Franchising Int'l. Inc.
  • Cruise Planners
  • Vanguard Cleaning Systems
  • Auntie Anne's Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels
 Next Slide