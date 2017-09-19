The 5 Best Retail Franchises You Can Buy Right Now

Are you a natural salesperson? Then take full advantage with a retail franchise.

September 19, 2017 3 min read

Many of the best entrepreneurs -- people like Sam Walton or Steve Jobs -- aren't necessarily tech geniuses, engineers or marketers. They're salespeople first. They know how to convince others to give their product or service a chance, and then they make the most of that chance.

If you think you're cut from the same cloth as those great entrepreneurs, then investing in a retail franchise might be a good idea. Check out our slideshow of the top five retail franchises from the Franchise 500 list. Or, look at our full list of retail franchises for more investment ideas.

Related: Just How Much Does It Cost to Own a Fast-Food Franchise?

Related Video: Should I Franchise? Advice From a Shark Tank Star.