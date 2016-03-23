Did Millennials Kill the 9-to-5 Workday, or Just Point Out That It's Dead?

Numerous studies have been conducted over the past few years to determine exactly what young professionals want from their careers. A global PwC survey of 44,000 millennials found they prioritize balance, smart use of technology and opportunities for growth.

Millennials are mostly comfortable with change. If they take a job at one company, and start to feel overworked or undervalued, they’ll just move on to another company. They certainly don’t want to be chained to a desk for 40-plus hours a week.

Millennials are not lazy. In fact, it's quite the opposite. If they have an employer that enables them to do so, they’ll skillfully blend their work and personal lives to get the balance they’re looking for.

A study by Bentley University found 77 percent of millennials feel a flexible work schedule allows them to be more productive. Furthermore, 84 percent are "always connected" and continue to check their work email after hours. Dropping the 9-to-5 workday seems risky, but in reality it allows these workers to contribute more, more efficiently.

Millennials want flexible work options, but they don’t want to compromise the quality of their work. They shouldn’t have to. They want (and expect) companies to leverage available technology. With business-friendly chat and social tools, collaborative platforms and e-learning programs, there are many ways to use technology effectively, whether for remote work or to enrich skills in the workplace.

Just because millennials will job hop rather than stay where they’re unhappy doesn't mean they’re disloyal. It’s more accurate to describe them as ambitious. Eighty percent of millennials believe they'll only work for three or four companies throughout their careers, and 36 percent think they'll stick with their current employers for three to five years.

Millennials want opportunities to grow and explore their skill sets.

