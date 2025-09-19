This as-told-to story is based on a conversation with Marissa Cazem Potts, a Bay Area-based Intuit financial advocate* and financial literacy professional. The piece has been edited for length and clarity.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Intuit. Marissa Cazem Potts.

Growing up, I experienced the pitfalls of my parents not understanding how to manage money.

My father is first-generation American, Filipino, and my mom is half Black and half white and has enslaved person ancestry. Both of them wanted to make money and create a better life for themselves, but they didn't know how to invest or even save their money. We spent a lot and would find ourselves in jeopardy. There'd be a year where I couldn't get new clothes for school because my parents didn't manage their money well, but thankfully, we always had a roof over our heads.

I wanted to be the generation that stops the cycle of being financially irresponsible.

I knew I had to go to college. My mother finished college; my grandmother had her master's degree in education. I felt I had to at least get my undergraduate degree, coming from a legacy of women who considered education the way to financial freedom. My parents said they could help with my rent during college, but that was about it. I got a part-time job at Nordstrom and actually made a lot of money doing that.

But when it came to tuition, there was no game plan. My parents dropped me off at the financial office at the University of California, Santa Barbara. The office told me that I could take loans out and wouldn't have to pay them back until I graduated. I just wanted to make sure I got my education. So I signed the documents. I had a series of different loans, but I didn't read the fine print. I didn't understand the concept of interest, and I let the loans sit.

I graduated in 2010 with that debt over my head and didn't have a plan for paying it back. The first thing on my mind after graduating was getting a good job, making sure it paid well and thinking about what career I wanted to have. I'd always had a passion for writing, communicating and speaking, so I got an internship at E! News. That was unpaid, but it was a great opportunity.

While I worked that unpaid internship, I had to make money on the side. So I started side hustles. I worked as a receptionist at a dance studio. I sold my old clothes. I was building income, but then I was spending it — on gas, food, something nice. At that point, I wasn't thinking about paying the student loans or saving money.

I was in Los Angeles for a while, then slowly navigated back home to the Bay Area for a career in technology. In the back of my mind, though, I always wanted to do something for myself, too.

"I needed to start saving and investing, building a 401(k)."

Eventually, I landed a job at Intuit and was introduced to financial education. There were tools like TurboTax, and at the time, Mint, Credit Karma. I realized I needed to get my finances in order. I needed to start saving and investing, building a 401(k).

Then I took a job at LinkedIn and had a daughter, and I really didn't want this $40,000 debt, increasing year over year, on my back. I'd learned a lot in my professional communications career — and realized I could spin that skill set into another side hustle, helping coach and advocate for executive women. So I started that executive coaching business on the side; I took on a few clients in the early morning, after hours or on weekends.

The side hustle kept me busy, and I had to sacrifice time with my young daughter and husband, so I made it a little spicier and reminded myself of my ultimate goal by funneling the money into an account called "Marissa's Freedom Fund." Any time I had a check from an executive coaching job or another side gig, it went straight into that account, and anything left over, whether $10 or $100, went into an emergency fund.

I began paying off my six loans in 2022 and finished paying them off in 2023. I got that email from Navient, my loan processor at the time, saying, "Congratulations, your loans are paid off," and I felt totally free.

"Financial wellness means utilizing the tools that are available to you."

It's important to treat financial wellness as self-care. The first step is looking at your debts and your accounts: I didn't want to look at my student loan debt or credit card debt, but I had to see the big picture and figure out where to start. Financial wellness means utilizing the tools that are available to you, tapping into your network and practicing consistency — that's the hardest part. You are your own worst enemy. You have to ensure you're sticking to a routine when you're working toward a financial goal.

It can be intimidating, especially if you grew up in a home where you didn't talk about money, but you should start your financial wellness journey as soon as you can. I try to talk openly with my daughter about finances so that she understands the power of a dollar. You can start small: $10 a month can grow into $100 a month, then $500 a month. Create savings and investment accounts. Also, be a conscious consumer — if you regret a purchase, return it.

Don't feel defeated if you have debt. You have the agency to attack it by setting up different income streams. I still have that entrepreneurial drive today. I channel it both into my role as a financial advocate at Intuit, where I empower Gen Z (like my younger sister) and Gen Alpha with financial education and confidence, and as an intrapreneur, pursuing stretch projects and impact within my day-to-day work.

It's so important for younger generations to see that you can take the time to build skills, grow a network and test a business idea on the side while working in a traditional corporate role. A recent Intuit survey found that 26% of Gen Z already have a side hustle, and 37% want to start a side hustle.

By using your agency and leveraging free tools like Intuit for Education and other resources, you can prepare to launch a business full-time — if and when that path feels right for you.

*Potts is not an official financial advisor; her tips are for "general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. It is not a substitute for professional guidance."