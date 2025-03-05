This article outlines the key differences between executive branding and PR and emphasizes the importance of building a strong personal brand and thought leadership before hiring PR services.

When people contact me with questions about executive branding, also often referred to as personal branding, the most common questions I get are: Which magazines can you get me in? Which podcasts can you book me on? While my agency does help clients with media outreach, this is not the core of what an executive branding agency does. Let me explain.

The very questions I just shared actually highlight a fundamental difference between a PR agency and an executive branding agency — two distinct services with different objectives, which are often misunderstood. A PR agency focuses on media coverage, public visibility and shaping public perception. PR professionals pitch stories, maintain relationships with journalists and strive to get clients into high-profile placements to boost their credibility and reputation.

An executive branding agency, on the other hand, doesn't jump into marketing — clarity comes first. Why? Because executive branding isn't foremost about publicity. The aim of executive branding agencies is to help you hone your thought leadership. And before anyone can be seen as a thought leader, they must understand their own thoughts.

What an executive branding agency does

The role of an executive branding agency is to help establish or refine your personal brand. Specifically, your branding is made up of your unique angle or point of view, clear messaging points, your voice, your goals, your audiences and how you want these audiences to perceive you. For executives or entrepreneurs, this means crafting a presence that positions you as both a business leader and an industry authority whose insights shape conversations and influence decisions.

Through the executive branding process, you:

1. Define your thought leadership: You confidently come to answer what makes your perspective unique, valuable, and/or compels others to stop and take note of you.

2. Develop your core messaging: You define exactly what you want to be known for and by whom.

3. Craft a strategic content plan: You develop a roadmap for how to communicate your expertise effectively.

PR vs. executive branding: Overlapping activities, different outcomes

You get support in the form of managing your LinkedIn presence, ghostwriting articles and booking podcasts

One of the biggest misconceptions is that executive branding is just a form of PR. It's not. While some activities overlap, there are significant differences in outcomes.

Key goals:

PR agency: increase your media exposure

Executive branding agency: establish your thought leadership

Focus:

PR agency: public perception

Executive branding agency: personal clarity and positioning

Methods:

PR agency: press placements, media outreach

Executive branding agency: content strategy, audience engagement

Content creation:

PR agency: press releases, media kits

Executive branding agency: social media content, long-form articles

The right sequence: Executive branding before PR

Many leaders want to gain visibility in top-tier publications and be featured on well-known podcasts right out of the gate. As such, they may engage a PR agency with the stated intention of gaining exposure for their company. Accordingly, PR professionals will seek out compelling business stories that can be pitched to media outlets.

However, entrepreneurs require a more nuanced white-glove service. Unlike leaders of larger organizations who can leverage their company's established reputation, entrepreneurs must build their personal authority from the ground up. Their individual vision and ability to spark meaningful industry conversations often carry more weight than their company's current market position.

If you're running a small- or medium-sized organization, the business itself may not be the best driver of media attention. Instead, it's your thought leadership that can become the cornerstone of your reputation. Your unique insights and expertise are what will ultimately differentiate you in a crowded market and create a lasting impact beyond your current venture.

The key question then becomes: What's the proof of your thought leadership?

This is where executive branding comes in.

Developed a clear personal brand with strong messaging. Built a social media presence that establishes your credibility. Created a body of work so when someone Googles you, they see a clear thread of thought leadership, not just a smattering of media mentions. Practiced your speaking points on podcasts with smaller visibility — and, in doing so, created repurposable multimedia content and succinct soundbites for future interviews with bigger outlets.

Costs and timing: Be smart about your investment

Executive branding provides the strategic framework to showcase your expertise and establish your authority. That way, before getting any media spotlight, you already have:

Once you have a foundation of thought leadership in place, it may make sense to hire a PR agency to amplify your visibility. However, most leaders make the mistake of seeking immediate media placements without first developing their strong executive brand. This rush to publicity not only can limit impact but becomes more expensive in the long run.

PR agencies typically charge far more than executive branding agencies, with onboarding fees usually doubled and monthly retainer fees four times higher. So, instead of making a large initial investment in PR, it is more cost-effective to take a strategic phased approach. For example:

Months 1-12: Work with an executive branding agency to clarify your brand, establish your thought leadership and develop consistent content.

Months 12-24: Continue refining and expanding your brand while growing your audiences and visibility.

At 18-24 months: Consider hiring a PR agency to amplify your reach through media placements.

If your goal is to build long-term credibility, grow your influence within your industry and establish a recognizable presence, an executive branding agency is the better choice. If your goal is to maximize media exposure and gain widespread publicity, then a PR agency is a good choice — but only after you have built the best possible foundation for your personal brand. Understanding this distinction will help you make informed decisions about the support you need to realize your full potential as a thought leader.