Access to Capital

More From This Topic

3 Financing Keys for Aspiring Entrepreneurs
Financing

3 Financing Keys for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

As bank assets become more concentrated, entrepreneurs face increasing difficulty in obtaining financing. Here's how to maintain your momentum until you find funds.
Dusty Wunderlich | 6 min read
5 Steps to Raise Startup and Expansion Capital
Raising Capital

5 Steps to Raise Startup and Expansion Capital

These universal steps make capital goals reachable for an entrepreneur in any industry.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read
Optimistic Entrepreneurs: Growth Anticipated But Accessing Capital Could Be an Issue
Growth Strategies

Optimistic Entrepreneurs: Growth Anticipated But Accessing Capital Could Be an Issue

As business owners pursue growth, they need to find the right financial partners who can help them achieve their dreams.
Daniel DeMeo | 4 min read
'Trust But Verify' Is How to Fight Back Against Employee Theft and Fraud
Lending

'Trust But Verify' Is How to Fight Back Against Employee Theft and Fraud

The people you can trust handling money are the ones who don't bristle at reasonable internal financial controls.
Daniel DeMeo | 5 min read
How 2 Brothers Revived Their Family's Tennessee Whiskey Distillery
Whiskey

How 2 Brothers Revived Their Family's Tennessee Whiskey Distillery

Andy and Charlie Nelson were just out of college, with no experience or money, when they discovered the ruins of their great-great-great grandfather's whiskey distillery, Nelson's Green Brier.
Catherine Clifford | 11 min read
House Passes 2 Bills Aimed at Making It Easier for Entrepreneurs to Get Access to Cash
Equity Crowdfunding

House Passes 2 Bills Aimed at Making It Easier for Entrepreneurs to Get Access to Cash

Both bills sailed through Congress last night with strong bipartisan support, a rare sighting in the current political climate.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
3 Crowdfunding Secrets From an Entrepreneur Who Raised $11.5 Million
Crowdfunding

3 Crowdfunding Secrets From an Entrepreneur Who Raised $11.5 Million

Hiral Sanghavi successfully manufactured and shipped a travel jacket with funds raised on Kickstarter and Indiegogo. He's learned a thing or two -- or three.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read
Watch Our 8-Episode Crash Course on Crowdfunding
Crowdfund with Cat

Watch Our 8-Episode Crash Course on Crowdfunding

Here's the complete first season of our new web series, 'Crowdfund with Cat.'
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
There Are New 'Pools of Money' Available for Entrepreneurs. Listen in as This Startup Finance Braintrust Talks What, Why and How.
Crowdfund with Cat

There Are New 'Pools of Money' Available for Entrepreneurs. Listen in as This Startup Finance Braintrust Talks What, Why and How.

A roundtable of experts sit down in Nashville, Tenn., to break down what the new laws for equity crowdfunding mean and why they are important.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Women Are Better Crowdfunders Than Men. Here's Why.
Crowdfund with Cat

Women Are Better Crowdfunders Than Men. Here's Why.

It all comes down to the different tendencies that women and men have in communicating.
Catherine Clifford | 1 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.