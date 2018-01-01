Access to Capital
She Took Her Yale MBA Into Cannabis and Now Funds the Industry's Largest Deals
The legal marijuana business is attracting entrepreneurs as interested in social good as they are in profit.
Financing
3 Financing Keys for Aspiring Entrepreneurs
As bank assets become more concentrated, entrepreneurs face increasing difficulty in obtaining financing. Here's how to maintain your momentum until you find funds.
Raising Capital
5 Steps to Raise Startup and Expansion Capital
These universal steps make capital goals reachable for an entrepreneur in any industry.
Growth Strategies
Optimistic Entrepreneurs: Growth Anticipated But Accessing Capital Could Be an Issue
As business owners pursue growth, they need to find the right financial partners who can help them achieve their dreams.
Lending
'Trust But Verify' Is How to Fight Back Against Employee Theft and Fraud
The people you can trust handling money are the ones who don't bristle at reasonable internal financial controls.
Whiskey
How 2 Brothers Revived Their Family's Tennessee Whiskey Distillery
Andy and Charlie Nelson were just out of college, with no experience or money, when they discovered the ruins of their great-great-great grandfather's whiskey distillery, Nelson's Green Brier.
Equity Crowdfunding
House Passes 2 Bills Aimed at Making It Easier for Entrepreneurs to Get Access to Cash
Both bills sailed through Congress last night with strong bipartisan support, a rare sighting in the current political climate.
Crowdfunding
3 Crowdfunding Secrets From an Entrepreneur Who Raised $11.5 Million
Hiral Sanghavi successfully manufactured and shipped a travel jacket with funds raised on Kickstarter and Indiegogo. He's learned a thing or two -- or three.
Crowdfund with Cat
Watch Our 8-Episode Crash Course on Crowdfunding
Here's the complete first season of our new web series, 'Crowdfund with Cat.'
Crowdfund with Cat
There Are New 'Pools of Money' Available for Entrepreneurs. Listen in as This Startup Finance Braintrust Talks What, Why and How.
A roundtable of experts sit down in Nashville, Tenn., to break down what the new laws for equity crowdfunding mean and why they are important.
Crowdfund with Cat
Women Are Better Crowdfunders Than Men. Here's Why.
It all comes down to the different tendencies that women and men have in communicating.