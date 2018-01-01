Army

What Two Years in the Israeli Army Taught Me About Leadership
Leadership

What Two Years in the Israeli Army Taught Me About Leadership

A CEO underwent some tough training on his way to "take that hill."
Dan Schoenbaum | 5 min read
7 Qualities the Army Instilled in Me That Helped Me Launch a Business
Veterans

7 Qualities the Army Instilled in Me That Helped Me Launch a Business

Veterans possess these skills that help them excel in entrepreneur or employee roles.
Tabatha Turman | 6 min read
This Mighty Exoskeleton Can Give You Superhuman Strength (Sort Of)
Far Out Tech

This Mighty Exoskeleton Can Give You Superhuman Strength (Sort Of)

Anyone who wears this rugged exosuit will be able to lift heavy tools and objects like they're feathers.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
This Company Makes Money by Letting Civilians Drive Military Vehicles
Business Unusual

This Company Makes Money by Letting Civilians Drive Military Vehicles

"We've crushed cars and motor homes. We've even driven tanks through barns," says founder Tony Borglum
Jason Ankeny | 5 min read
Photo-Taking Contact Lenses, Giant Crab Robots and Radiation-Blocking Underwear
Technology

Photo-Taking Contact Lenses, Giant Crab Robots and Radiation-Blocking Underwear

A roundup of the 10 most interesting new technologies that make us scratch our heads and say, 'What the heck?'
Jason Fell | 6 min read
Eye of the Tiger: U.S. Army Eyes Night Vision Contact Lenses
Far Out Tech

Eye of the Tiger: U.S. Army Eyes Night Vision Contact Lenses

Forget heavy night vision goggles. Scientists are developing a better, lighter way for soldiers to see in the dark.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
