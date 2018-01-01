Big Businesses

3 People You Need to Know to Get Paid By Your Next Big Customer
Ready for Anything

Doing business with big companies means it might be a while before you're paid. Here are three key people to know to speed up the process.
Gene Marks | 5 min read
Why Big Brands Want to Be More Like Your Startup
Growth Strategies

As an entrepreneur, you have opportunities and qualities more and more big companies are clamoring to emulate. Here are three and how to capitalize on them.
Peter S. Cohan | 5 min read
Before Google Glass, There Was Transcend
Marketing

We look at how one startup with a product similar to Google's Glass plans to leverage the tech giant's publicity push -- and how you can, too.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
3 Marketing Lessons from the Rise and Fall of Ron Johnson
Leadership

J.C. Penney's ousted CEO made some bold marketing moves to try and turn the brand around. Customers weren't happy. Here are three key take-aways for your own marketing strategy.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
Last-Minute March Madness Marketing Tips
Marketing

Everybody is talking about March Madness and if you're a smart marketer, so are you. Here are several low-cost strategies to get in on the action before it's too late.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
Tips for Getting Your Product in Big Box Stores
Ready for Anything

To you get big-box retailers to stock your product, know your competition, hone your pitch and be prepared.
Christopher Hann | 3 min read
Can Starbucks, GE and MillerCoors Save Small Business?
Finance

Big companies have recently announced plans to provide loans to small businesses.
Carol Tice
Seven Tips for Selling to Big Businesses
Ready for Anything

Many small businesses make blunders in trying to sell to Fortune 500. Here's how to land a big account from the other side of the negotiating table:
Carol Tice
The Most Overlooked Market for Small Business
Ready for Anything

Small businesses don't often think of big businesses as possible clients. But for those that do, here's a new online tool that's designed to help entrepreneurs make big-biz sales.
Carol Tice
