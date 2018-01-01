Data Scientists

Why Every Growing Business Should Have a CDO
Data Scientists

Why Every Growing Business Should Have a CDO

By 2019, projections say, 90 percent of large businesses will employ chief data officers. Is yours among them? Here's what makes up a good CDO.
Deren Baker | 6 min read
What to Do Now About the Widening Gap in Data Skills
Big Data

What to Do Now About the Widening Gap in Data Skills

The goal of every organization today should be ensuring they have a fully functioning and well-staffed data analytics program in place.
Meghan M. Biro | 5 min read
You Don't Have to Be a Rocket Scientist to Hire the Right Data Scientist
Data Scientists

You Don't Have to Be a Rocket Scientist to Hire the Right Data Scientist

They're the hottest new employees in business, but finding the right one is an art.
Ian Swanson | 5 min read
What Hiring Managers Don't Understand About Hiring for Data Science
Hiring

What Hiring Managers Don't Understand About Hiring for Data Science

Determine if a data scientist understands these three points before signing a contract.
Michael Li | 4 min read
3 Ways Scrappy Entrepreneurs Can Keep Data Scientists on Board and Motivated
Data Scientists

3 Ways Scrappy Entrepreneurs Can Keep Data Scientists on Board and Motivated

The point is to make them feel 'part of the team' and supported.
Michael Li | 5 min read
Look for These 7 Characteristics Before Hiring a Data Scientist
Big Data

Look for These 7 Characteristics Before Hiring a Data Scientist

Specialists capable of gleaning insight from mountains of data don't work cheap. Be sure you're getting your money's worth.
Asha Saxena | 4 min read
4 Things a Data Scientist Can Do for Entrepreneurs
Big Data

4 Things a Data Scientist Can Do for Entrepreneurs

Virtually every type of company can benefit from a skilled data scientist.
Michael Li | 4 min read
Hire Better Talent With a Big-Data Scientist
Big Data

Hire Better Talent With a Big-Data Scientist

This new breed of HR employee will integrate data sets, interpret findings and compare different data sets to make new discoveries.
Heather R. Huhman | 4 min read
