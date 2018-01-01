Gay

More From This Topic

Disney, Marvel Threaten to Skip Filming in Georgia if Governor Signs 'Anti-Gay Bill'
Disney

Disney, Marvel Threaten to Skip Filming in Georgia if Governor Signs 'Anti-Gay Bill'

Pressure is building for governor to veto the legislation.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
Salesforce CEO Threatens to Take Business Out of Georgia If 'Anti-Gay Bill' Is Signed
Civil Rights

Salesforce CEO Threatens to Take Business Out of Georgia If 'Anti-Gay Bill' Is Signed

Marc Benioff has fought for gay rights before, and he's been supportive of equal pay for men and women.
Valentina Zarya | 3 min read
Some Taiwanese Religious Groups Are Boycotting McDonald's After Seeing its New Ad
Franchises

Some Taiwanese Religious Groups Are Boycotting McDonald's After Seeing its New Ad

The commercial features a boy coming out to his father using a McCafe cup.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
How the Gay Marriage Decision Affects Every Small Business
Managing Employees

How the Gay Marriage Decision Affects Every Small Business

The Supreme Court ruling means that every company that employs workers has to revisit some policies and benefits.
Susan Solovic | 4 min read
Apple's Tim Cook Joins Tech CEOs in Blasting Indiana Religious Freedom Law
Laws

Apple's Tim Cook Joins Tech CEOs in Blasting Indiana Religious Freedom Law

Opponents of the controversial law say it could allow companies to deny services to gay people.
Reuters | 2 min read
Indiana Governor Signs Religious Freedom Law, Sparking Debates That Echo the Hobby Lobby Dispute
Legal

Indiana Governor Signs Religious Freedom Law, Sparking Debates That Echo the Hobby Lobby Dispute

While supporters say the law protects small business owners' religious freedom, critics say it will allow for discrimination against gay customers and drive business out of the state.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Finding the Hidden Market That Your Business Is Missing Out On
Marketing Strategies

Finding the Hidden Market That Your Business Is Missing Out On

Stereotypes can inadvertently prompt you to ignore important customer segments -- consumers who could become your top buyers.
Jack Holt | 4 min read
How Barilla Transformed Into a Trailblazer for Corporate Equality
LGBT

How Barilla Transformed Into a Trailblazer for Corporate Equality

Today, the company has added transgender-related care to its health benefits, contributes money to gay rights causes and has featured a lesbian couple on a promotional website.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Tim Cook Is Wrong: You Really Can't Fire Someone For Being Gay
Free Markets

Tim Cook Is Wrong: You Really Can't Fire Someone For Being Gay

Tim Cook, in acknowledging his homosexuality, perpetuated a politically charged myth about gays in the workplace.
Ray Hennessey | 6 min read
How to Mix Business and Politics Without Ruining Your Business
Politics

How to Mix Business and Politics Without Ruining Your Business

In our democracy everyone is free to advocate their views but it won't be free if you alienate your customers.
Evrim Oralkan | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.