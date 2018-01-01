Gay
LGBT
The Evolving LGBT Financial Experience: 5 Research Insights
Marriage, taxes, and estate-planning have become easier. But equality may still be blamed for the income gap and financial stress.
Disney
Disney, Marvel Threaten to Skip Filming in Georgia if Governor Signs 'Anti-Gay Bill'
Pressure is building for governor to veto the legislation.
Civil Rights
Salesforce CEO Threatens to Take Business Out of Georgia If 'Anti-Gay Bill' Is Signed
Marc Benioff has fought for gay rights before, and he's been supportive of equal pay for men and women.
Franchises
Some Taiwanese Religious Groups Are Boycotting McDonald's After Seeing its New Ad
The commercial features a boy coming out to his father using a McCafe cup.
Managing Employees
How the Gay Marriage Decision Affects Every Small Business
The Supreme Court ruling means that every company that employs workers has to revisit some policies and benefits.
Laws
Apple's Tim Cook Joins Tech CEOs in Blasting Indiana Religious Freedom Law
Opponents of the controversial law say it could allow companies to deny services to gay people.
Legal
Indiana Governor Signs Religious Freedom Law, Sparking Debates That Echo the Hobby Lobby Dispute
While supporters say the law protects small business owners' religious freedom, critics say it will allow for discrimination against gay customers and drive business out of the state.
Marketing Strategies
Finding the Hidden Market That Your Business Is Missing Out On
Stereotypes can inadvertently prompt you to ignore important customer segments -- consumers who could become your top buyers.
LGBT
How Barilla Transformed Into a Trailblazer for Corporate Equality
Today, the company has added transgender-related care to its health benefits, contributes money to gay rights causes and has featured a lesbian couple on a promotional website.
Free Markets
Tim Cook Is Wrong: You Really Can't Fire Someone For Being Gay
Tim Cook, in acknowledging his homosexuality, perpetuated a politically charged myth about gays in the workplace.
Politics
How to Mix Business and Politics Without Ruining Your Business
In our democracy everyone is free to advocate their views but it won't be free if you alienate your customers.