Geolocation

More From This Topic

Smartphones

3 Amazing Technologies That Could Be Part of Your New Smartphone

From being able to diagnose skin conditions to knowing your location down to the centimeter, the computer in your pocket is only going to get more and more mindboggling.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Music

This Free App Promises to Build You the Perfect Party Playlist

DJ-51 analyzes the Spotify accounts of your guests to play songs that don't harsh anyone's mellow.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Retailers

'Smart Mannequins' Are Watching You, and Sending You Photos

In a bid to lure shoppers away from the Internet and back into brick-and-mortar stores, retailers are giving mannequins a high-tech upgrade.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Apple

How to List Your Business on Apple's New 'Maps Connect' Portal

Why you should add your company data to Apple Maps and how to get it done fast.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Ready for Anything

This Slick iBeacon Device Helps Retailers Push Deals to In-Store Shoppers

Thanks to the Internet of Things, shopping at brick-and-mortar stores just got a lot more personal. Here's how.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Funding

Swagbucks Wants to Be Your eBay, Google and YouTube

In a push to become a household name, the online rewards company just raised $60 million in funding and made Fandago's Chuck Davis its new CEO.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Marketing

Get This: Quiznos Has Found a Way to Target Your Car With Ads While You're Driving

No, we're not talking about traditional radio advertisements.
2 min read
Entrepreneurs

Geoloqi Makes it Easier to Make Apps Smarter

Startup offers a turnkey platform to add new geolocation functionality to apps and mobile devices.
Jennifer Wang | 4 min read
Marketing

How Location-Based Marketing Can Help You Connect with Customers

Some real-world examples of how companies have successfully used these tactics and how you can too.
Jeanne Hopkins and Jamie Turner | 5 min read
Marketing

An Argument for Caution as Facebook Readies Mobile Ads

Here's why Facebook's next big move into mobile ads may be a boon -- or a bust -- for your business.
Mikal E. Belicove
