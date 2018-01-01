Geolocation
Internet of Things
9 Examples of How the Internet of Things Is Already Disrupting Just About Everything
IoT applications are changing the way we shop, grow our food and adjust our home thermostats.
More From This Topic
Smartphones
3 Amazing Technologies That Could Be Part of Your New Smartphone
From being able to diagnose skin conditions to knowing your location down to the centimeter, the computer in your pocket is only going to get more and more mindboggling.
Music
This Free App Promises to Build You the Perfect Party Playlist
DJ-51 analyzes the Spotify accounts of your guests to play songs that don't harsh anyone's mellow.
Retailers
'Smart Mannequins' Are Watching You, and Sending You Photos
In a bid to lure shoppers away from the Internet and back into brick-and-mortar stores, retailers are giving mannequins a high-tech upgrade.
Apple
How to List Your Business on Apple's New 'Maps Connect' Portal
Why you should add your company data to Apple Maps and how to get it done fast.
Ready for Anything
This Slick iBeacon Device Helps Retailers Push Deals to In-Store Shoppers
Thanks to the Internet of Things, shopping at brick-and-mortar stores just got a lot more personal. Here's how.
Funding
Swagbucks Wants to Be Your eBay, Google and YouTube
In a push to become a household name, the online rewards company just raised $60 million in funding and made Fandago's Chuck Davis its new CEO.
Marketing
Get This: Quiznos Has Found a Way to Target Your Car With Ads While You're Driving
No, we're not talking about traditional radio advertisements.
Entrepreneurs
Geoloqi Makes it Easier to Make Apps Smarter
Startup offers a turnkey platform to add new geolocation functionality to apps and mobile devices.
Marketing
How Location-Based Marketing Can Help You Connect with Customers
Some real-world examples of how companies have successfully used these tactics and how you can too.
Marketing
An Argument for Caution as Facebook Readies Mobile Ads
Here's why Facebook's next big move into mobile ads may be a boon -- or a bust -- for your business.