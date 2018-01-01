Macy's
News and Trends
Facebook Opens Its First Pop-up Shop Inside Macy's
Plus, Resy acquires its competitor Reserve and Shipmonk raises $10 million in a series A round.
More From This Topic
Loyalty Programs
Big Brands Form Mega Customer Loyalty Program
With participants including Macy's, Rite Aid and more, the coalition could shake up traditional rewards programs in the U.S.
Retail Businesses
The Marriage of Clicks and Bricks
Ecommerce retailers have realized that shoppers find value in being able to see and inspect items in real life.
Black Friday
Tell Us: Is it Wrong for Stores to Stay Open on Thanksgiving?
Should Thanksgiving be a day of rest for employees, or should we accept that Black Friday now starts on Thursday?
Russell Simmons
How Russell Simmons Plans to Style and Inspire Millennials Through Fashion
He's launching a line to target an underserved market and, the mogul hopes, inspire a new wave of emerging designers in urban fashion.
Technology
New Study Details Who Is Using Social Media and When
These demographic statistics on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and other sites can help you kick up your marketing a notch or two this year.
Marketing
This Holiday's Wow-Factor Shop Windows
Forget deck the halls. These retailers decked out their windows for unforgettable buzz and branding. Which ideas will inspire your next great display?
Marketing
Why Macy's Thanksgiving Sales Strategy Is Killing the Competition
The retailer announced it will be open for its first Thanksgiving in history this year and while critics are grumbling, it's a brilliant sales strategy.