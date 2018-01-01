Navy SEALS

3 Focus Tips I Learned From Shooting a Sniper Rifle With a Psychologist and a Navy SEAL
Focus

Our easily distracted brains are what makes us entrepreneurs. Focus is what makes us successful.
Chris Carter | 7 min read
The One Trick This Navy SEAL Used to Turn Failure Into Success
Project Grow

New York Times bestselling author, Navy SEAL and editor of SOFREP.com Brandon Webb shares the best business advice he ever received.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
Mark Divine Will Make You As Fit As a Navy Seal, Physically and Mentally
Entrepreneur Network

The founder of a Navy SEAL preparation center in California talks about how to develop mental toughness in this video interview on Spartan UP! podcast.
Entrepreneur Network | 2 min read
Video: The Secret Business of Training Navy SEALs
Military

Inside the operations of a unique business that trains America's elite warriors.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Why Doesn't the Business World Operate Like the Navy SEAL Team?
Entrepreneur Mindset

Because it doesn't. And you need to recognize that not everything will operate like your biased world either.
Jeff Boss | 5 min read
Problem-Solving Pointers From the SEAL Who Helped Bring Down Bin Laden (VIDEO)
Ready for Anything

Mark Owen lives by the unofficial Navy SEAL motto: 'The only easy day was yesterday.'
Geoff Weiss | 15+ min read
Why Resilience Is the Key Ingredient for Successful Entrepreneurship
Resilience

A former Navy SEAL encountered a challenge that took him by surprise: becoming an entrepreneur.
Eric Greitens | 4 min read
A Navy SEAL's 5 Entrepreneurial Leadership Lessons From 2014
Ready for Anything

It's always a good idea to review what worked, what didn't work and why, and think about what you will do in the upcoming year.
Jeff Boss | 4 min read
The Navy SEAL's 10-Step Approach for Creating the Ultimate Business Plan
Project Grow

Similar to mission planning in special operations, there are myriad unknown factors that entrepreneurs must consider before they unleash a new product or service.
Jeff Boss | 4 min read
This Mighty Exoskeleton Can Give You Superhuman Strength (Sort Of)
Far Out Tech

Anyone who wears this rugged exosuit will be able to lift heavy tools and objects like they're feathers.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
