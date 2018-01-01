Office Party
cocktails
How to Make 7 Awesome Holiday Cocktails (Video)
Watch master mixologist Pam Wiznitzer sling drinks at the 'Entrepreneur' office party.
More From This Topic
Startup Success Stories
Why Entrepreneurs Should Pop Champagne More Often
Savoring success is healthy for company growth.
Sharing Economy
This Startup Gets You Into Spaces That Instagram Dreams Are Made of
Splacer is like Airbnb but for ultra hip event spaces, such as an abandoned church, urban greenhouse or prop studio.
Apple
Apple CEO Tim Cook Busts Some Rusty Moves to Pharrell's 'Happy'
Sometimes you just have to let it all out.
Lifestyle
8 Tips to Watch Your Waistline at the Office
Weight gain and health problems aren't inevitable consequences of cube life.
Business Travel
Business Bacchanal: Sex, Booze and the Work Trip
One-third of men admit to binge drinking while they are away on work trips. And that's just the percentage who 'fessed up.
Technology
Hold the Rocks: This Digital Stick Concept Chills Cocktails Without Ice
With this slim smart wand in your drink, you could totally chill on the ice.
Holiday Hub
Savvy Ways to Survive the Holidays
Stave off stress, boost sales and get into the holiday spirit. Here are twelve tips to get you through the season in one piece.
Office Party
The Office Holiday Party Is Back, and That's a Good Sign for the Economy
Nine out of 10 companies plan to throw holiday parties in 2014, a survey shows, up from previous years.
Holiday Parties
6 Tips for a Fun, Affordable Holiday Party
An end-of-year celebration can boost employees spirits and raise their morale for next year.
Growth Strategies
Crazy Office Celebrations: Your 10 Best Holiday Party Pictures
We asked you to send us great pictures from your outrageous office parties. These are the ones we liked best.